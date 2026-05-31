Van der Burg refuses to apologize as Aruba opposition, unions condemn Kingdom remarks | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE-–State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eric van der Burg has said he sees no reason to apologize for recent remarks about the relationship between the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten, despite criticism from opposition parties and trade unions in Aruba.

Van der Burg addressed the matter on Friday during a media briefing with Caribbean media, after earlier comments made in an interview with Aruban outlet EA News triggered political backlash in Aruba.

The controversy centers on Van der Burg’s remarks about the balance of power within the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the way Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten relate to the Netherlands. In the earlier interview, Van der Burg stated that the Caribbean countries within the Kingdom sometimes demand full autonomy, while still turning to the Netherlands for financial or administrative support when problems arise.

He also emphasized that, under the Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Netherlands is not the “boss” of the other countries, but one of four countries within the Kingdom.

Those remarks were not well received by sections of the Aruban opposition and trade unions, which accused Van der Burg of speaking in a condescending manner and showing insufficient respect for Aruba’s autonomy and the sensitivities surrounding Kingdom relations.

Critics said the tone of the interview caused particular irritation and demanded that Van der Burg retract his statements and issue an apology. A formal letter demanding apologies was expected to be presented to the Representation of the Netherlands in Aruba, VNO, later on Friday.

Van der Burg rejected the criticism and said his comments were meant to underline the equality of Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten and the Netherlands within the Kingdom.

“The Netherlands is not a mother with three daughters, we are four equal brothers,” Van der Burg said, repeating the statement during Friday’s briefing.

He said he would not apologize for what he considered a factual statement.

“If I say that the sun rises in the morning and sets in the evening, I don't have to apologize for that either. I just stated a fact,” he said.

Van der Burg also said it is insulting to describe the Netherlands as the “motherland” and the Caribbean countries as “daughters.” According to him, that language does not reflect the equal position of the four countries within the Kingdom.

The remarks come at a sensitive time in Aruba, where political debate has also intensified around the proposed Consensus Kingdom Act on Sustainable Public Finances for Aruba, known as HOFA. That proposal has been criticized by opposition parties and unions that believe it could affect Aruba’s autonomy and its right to manage its own financial affairs.

The Dutch government has described HOFA as a framework to support sustainable public finances in Aruba, together with a local Aruban ordinance aimed at safeguarding responsible financial management. The discussion, however, has become part of a wider political debate about the limits of autonomy, financial supervision and the role of the Netherlands within the Kingdom.

Opposition parties and trade unions in Aruba planned a protest march on Friday afternoon toward the office of the Representation of the Netherlands in Aruba. There, they intended to formally submit their demand for apologies from the State Secretary.

The dispute highlights the continuing tension within the Kingdom over equality, autonomy and responsibility. While Van der Burg insists that his comments defend the equal standing of the four countries, critics in Aruba argue that the way those comments were made reflects a deeper imbalance in how Kingdom relations are experienced in practice.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/van-der-burg-refuses-to-apologize-as-aruba-opposition-unions-condemn-kingdom-remarks