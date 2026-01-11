Vanessa Ledesma: One Caribbean Voice, as CHTA joins SMART 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–“What local associations do for their destinations is exactly what CHTA does for the Caribbean as a whole. By connecting members and advocating with one Caribbean voice, we strengthen our collective influence with external partners and global markets,” said Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) CEO Vanessa Ledesma, as the organization confirmed it will participate in the June 22–26, 2026 St. Maarten, St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART), again maintaining a prominent presence at the event.

The announcement was made by the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) on behalf of the binational organizing committee, which includes the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), the Office du Tourisme (OdT), and the Club du Tourisme (CdT).

CHTA is the leading organization representing the interests of the Caribbean hospitality and tourism industry, serving as a unifying voice for hotels, resorts, and tourism-related businesses across the region while promoting sustainable tourism growth. The association provides advocacy, professional development, and networking opportunities to help members compete globally, working closely with national associations, governments, and international partners on issues such as marketing, safety, and environmental sustainability. Through research, training, and events, CHTA supports innovation and collaboration within the Caribbean tourism sector.

On St. Maarten and St. Martin, CHTA is represented by SHTA and Club du Tourisme, with many tourism stakeholders holding membership at both the local and regional level. CHTA’s board represents all destinations and receives direct input from its 32 member associations, including through active multi-destination committees.

Recent CHTA advocacy has addressed issues including supply chains, trade tariffs, maintaining a level playing field between hotels and short term rentals, and inter-island connectivity.

Ledesma added: “SMART is an excellent opportunity for us to share knowledge from a regional perspective to various destinations at once, connect with our CHTA member base, and provide updates. We also look forward to meeting hotels, activities, DMCs, airlines, and suppliers outside our network who want to learn more about membership benefits.”

Given the organization’s regional network, research capacity, and member benefits, both SHTA and CdT are encouraging their members to visit the CHTA booth to meet the team and learn more about the advantages of dual local-regional membership. The two island associations noted that membership has grown significantly in recent years, and that many local members remain unaware of the dual membership option and its benefits.

SMART 2026 will feature an expanded program. Organizers reported that the 2025 event welcomed visitors from 29 countries and destinations. The Early Bird Season for SMART began on October 1, offering suppliers and vendors reduced prices. Companies can reserve an early bird ticket for the 2026 event by emailinginfo@shta.com. Program updates and event news are available via shta.com/SMART.

For companies interested in joining CHTA, additional information is available at caribbeanhotelandtourism.com, or by contacting the CHTA team atmembership@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com

Photo caption: Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) CEO Vanessa Ledesma

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/vanessa-ledesma-one-caribbean-voice-as-chta-joins-smart-2026