Vehicle on fire close to gas cylinders

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — at approximately 6:30 PM on Tuesday, July 8th 2025, emergency services were dispatched to La Rosa Restaurant following a report of a vehicle on fire.

Upon arrival, first responders found a white Lexus fully engulfed in flames dangerously close to two large propane cylinders—one weighing approximately 500 pounds and the other 300 pounds. The presence of these cylinders posed a significant safety hazard.

Before the Fire Department arrived, two individuals attempted to extinguish the blaze, including the vehicle’s owner. For their safety, they were instructed to leave the area immediately due to the high risk of explosion.

The Fire Department responded swiftly and managed to bring the situation under control by extinguishing the vehicle fire before it could spread or cause further danger.