VEISS launches 2026 public meeting series to strengthen community awareness on Vitiligo | The Peoples Tribune

FRIARS BAY–The Vitiligo Educate, Inspire, Support S.X.M. (VEISS) organization has announced the launch of its 2026 Public Meeting Series, beginning with its first session on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at VEISS Headquarters in Friars Bay.

The launch marks an important milestone for the organization as VEISS celebrates five years of commitment to education, awareness, and community engagement in Saint-Martin.

Over the past four years, VEISS has worked actively with schools across the island to educate and empower young people on vitiligo while encouraging understanding and inclusion. As the organization enters its fifth year, it is now broadening that outreach beyond the school setting and into the wider community.

The first public meeting will be held under the theme“V for Vitiligo”and will focus on increasing awareness among adults, addressing misconceptions, and encouraging open and informed dialogue around the condition.

“While vitiligo affects the skin, its impact goes far beyond the physical,” said Jacqueline Vrolijk, President of VEISS. “Through this series, we aim to create a space where conversations can happen, understanding can grow, and stigma can be challenged.”

According to VEISS, the session will include educational information on vitiligo, real-life scenarios designed to encourage reflection and discussion, community engagement activities, and practical tools to help promote empathy, respect, and inclusion.

The April 11 session will be the first of four public meetings planned for 2026, all aimed at strengthening community awareness and helping to build a more inclusive society.

VEISS is inviting adults, parents, and community members to attend and take part in what it describes as an important and necessary conversation.

Event Details:Location:VEISS Headquarters, Friars BayDate:Saturday, April 11, 2026Time:5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/veiss-launches-2026-public-meeting-series-to-strengthen-community-awareness-on-vitiligo