Vice President Richardson represents Saint-Martin at 10th Conference on International Cooperation in the UAE | The Peoples Tribune

MARIGOT–The Collectivité of Saint-Martin strengthened its external engagement at the 10th Conference on International Cooperation, held February 4–5, 2026, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as part of the World Government Summit 2026. Vice President Richardson contributed to a roundtable on territorial investments and to a session titled “Defining the Regional Development Agenda: Dialogue on Priority Initiatives.”

The conference, organized under the framework of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS/AEC), brought together governments and territories focused on expanding international partnerships and advancing sustainable territorial development. As an associate member of the platform, the Collectivité of Saint-Martin was represented by First Vice President Alain Richardson, responsible for the territory’s economic attractiveness, who participated in the strategic discussions.

The exchanges aimed to support structured dialogue among AEC Member States, Associate Members, Observers, partners, and funders around priority initiatives aligned with the AEC 2035 Strategic Plan. Key priorities highlighted during the conference included sargassum management, mangrove restoration, tourism linked to cultural heritage, and short-distance maritime transport. The participation of international funders is expected to support the advancement of project proposals presented during the sessions.

At the roundtable Richardson emphasized the need for collective action and practical implementation to address shared regional challenges. He noted that achieving tangible regional impact requires clear prioritization based on urgency and the potential for broader benefits, adding that sargassum management stands out as an immediate priority.

He also underscored the strategic role of maritime transport as a cross-cutting lever for development, the importance of mangrove preservation for ecosystem resilience, and the value of economic diversification, including opportunities linked to cultural heritage.

Alongside representatives from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and other Caribbean states present in Dubai, Saint-Martin reaffirmed its place in regional and international discussions at a time when cooperation frameworks and regional priorities are evolving.

For the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, the meetings provided an opportunity to pursue new partnerships that support economic development, resilience, and the attractiveness of the territory.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/vice-president-richardson-represents-saint-martin-at-10th-conference-on-international-cooperation-in-the-uae