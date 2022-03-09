Vincent Berton, new deputy prefect of St. Martin and St. Barthélemy | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Vincent Berton, senior sub-prefect, secretary-general of the Hauts-de-Seine prefecture, was appointed yesterday by the Council of Ministers as the new deputy prefect to the State representative in the communities of Saint-Barthélemy and St. Martin. He will replace Serge Gouteyron, who has held the position since December 15, 2020, in about three weeks.

Vincent Berton was born on October 17, 1966 in Lorient. He is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and was a cadet and then a professor at the Naval Commissariat School. He has also held the positions of Secretary-General of the Vosges Prefecture, Director of the Cabinet of the Prefect of Haute-Corse, Head of the Police Officers’ Office at the Sub-Directorate of Human Resources Administration (DRCPN-DGPN), Director of the Cabinet of the Prefect of the French Guiana Region, and Sub-Prefect of Calais.

