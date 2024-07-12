VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN: The Maison des Femmes de Saint-Martin, a first in the Antilles | FAXINFO

First in the territory and 22nd structure nationally, the Maison des Femmes de Saint-Martin was inaugurated this Tuesday, July 9 afternoon in Marigot. For the team from the France Victimes 978 association chaired by Olivier Canale-Fatou, the moment was both solemn and remarkable.

As recalled by Sibel Aydin, coordinator of the structure and deputy director of the association whose offices include the Maison des Femmes, the observation of violence against women is alarming and dramatic: “The emergency is there and we must act together to put an end to it. But how to fight against violence? The Women’s House is an effective and concrete response to this question.” Inspired by Ghada Hatem, gynecologist and obstetrician who founded the first Women's House in Saint-Denis in 2016, the Saint-Martin structure is a first in the Antilles and benefits from the Re#Start label to offer unconditional welcome and support. multidisciplinary and personalized support. The Saint-Martin Women's House, inaugurated in the presence of the godmother, Clara Kata, and officials, can accommodate 1 women and 15 children per day. This project was supported by the CAF, the hospital, the gendarmerie, the FDF, the ARS, the State, the COM and many others. After the speeches punctuated with artistic touches, the ribbon marking the official inauguration of the Maison des Femmes de Saint-Martin was cut, with great emotion. Long live this structure which aims to protect women and children and promote equality in the territory. As Senator Annick Pétrus, the first supporter of the initiative, declared: “Let all women take ownership of this place because it is their place”. _Vx

Info: 06 90 50 31 31

maisondesfemmes978@gmail.com

Instagram: maisondesfemmessxm

Address: 5 rue du Capitaine Fronton, Marigot

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/violences-faites-aux-femmes-la-maison-des-femmes-de-saint-martin-grande-premiere-aux-antilles/