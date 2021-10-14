Vizzy takes over Roxxy this Saturday!

If you haven’t seen Vizzy in most supermarkets around the island already, you sure will hear about it after this weekend.

Vizzy Hard Seltzer will officially launch this Saturday October 16th 2021 from 12 PM at Roxxy Beach, and will feature music by your favorite DJ’s BB Bad, Cal Um and Owlïsh. Not only will there be an on-site offering of Vizzy samplings available, attendees will also have the chance to indulge in additional mouthwatering munchies, collect tons of seltzer swag, and ham it up for ‘gram worthy photoshoots.

Hard seltzer is the most universally appealing alcohol category out there right now and has become America’s “it” drink. Distributed by International Liquors & Tobacco N.V., Vizzy is the new and differentiated line of hard seltzers, made with Antioxidant Vitamin C from Superfruit Acerola, juice and natural flavors. It also has a relatively low-calorie and low-carb count, putting it ahead of wine, beer, and cocktails for health-conscious consumers.

At 5% alcohol by volume, Vizzy Hard Seltzer is crafted with only 100 calories and 1g of sugar, as well as certified gluten-free alcohol from real cane sugar. Hard Seltzer brands in both US and LATAM are focusing solely on calories, carbs and sugars (claims that are not differentiated). Therefore Vizzy is one to keep an eye on, as its delicious dual fruit flavors and Vitamin C offer a unique and ownable point of differentiation. At a suggested retail price of $16.99 for a 12-pack, Vizzy’s orange packaging also disrupts in shelf and helps associate the drink to a fun and full-flavored drink.

Available in a variety 12- pack and in the following flavors:

Pineapple Mango

Blueberry Pomegranate

Strawberry Kiwi

Black Cherry Lime

For more information, visit https://iltt-sxm.com/.