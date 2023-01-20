VNGI, NRPB welcomes public to discuss Sint Maarten’s solid waste future

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNGI) and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) invites the public to discuss the draft vision for the country’s solid waste sector in a stakeholder consultation session on February 1.

How can we change the way Sint Maarten’s solid waste is sorted, collected, and processed? How will our streets, beaches, and public areas look like in 2030 if we make these changes? What will happen to our landfill sites? What can we do to make Sint Maarten cleaner and greener? These and other questions will be raised and discussed in the upcoming stakeholder consultation. During the meeting, everyone – from residents and non-governmental organizations to schools and business owners – will have a voice to share how they think Sint Maarten can better manage its solid waste.

A key component of the discussion will be the Draft Vision for Integrated Solid Waste Management on Sint Maarten by 2030. This document was prepared using recent studies and reports, as well as input from government-organized forums and meetings with a broad range of stakeholders.

Residents can register to attend the stakeholder consultation session by sending an e-mail to iswm@nrpbsxm.org. Space is limited. As such, persons will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The draft vision is a part of the project, Moving to Integrated Solid Waste Management on Sint Maarten (ISWM-SXM). More information about this project can be found at www.nrpbsxm.org/solidwastereforms.