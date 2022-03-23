Voting issues? Fix it today! | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The first round of Territorial Elections happened this past Sunday, March 20. There was a rousing celebration in the streets for the five of six parties who gained the appropriate number of votes to move on to the second round, and especially for RSM and Team Gibbs, who clenched the two highest majorities.

However, in the celebrations, there was also the reality of many French Citizens, and those with dual citizenship, who were not registered to vote. Many of them spent the day running between the courthouse and the Collectivité building in an attempt to rectify the situation. They could be seen in videos running to turn in their last-minute ballots.

If you were one of the people who were not registered on the voter list, you can solve this situation by going to the Election Bureau and solving the issue, or by registering. Fax Info was made aware of some people who were first-time voters, who didn’t know about registration. You will need your French identification as well as a proof of residence. The office will provide a form to fill out and the whole process takes approximately fifteen minutes.

If you go to the Election Bureau as a first-time voter, you will not be able to vote in the second round of the Territorial Elections, but the civil servants can assist by registering your name for the next set of elections, occurring this June.

There were also complaints where the names of deceased relatives appearing on the list. If you are related to someone, especially if they are a dual citizen, oftentimes their death will not be registered with the Collectivité. Present them with a death certificate to clear the system of the added names.

The Election Bureau is located close to the Bus Depot in Marigot, between the ballfield and the Lazy Bay Parking Lot.

The post Voting issues? Fix it today! appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/23/a-young-falcon-in-distress-rescued-by-the-nature-reserve-of-sxm/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/23/voting-issues-fix-it-today/