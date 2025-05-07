VROMI announces night time paving of Welfare Road

COLE BAY – The Ministry of VROMI provided on update on the roadworks on Welfare Road, Cole Bay as follows:

“The Ministry of VROMI’s Infrastructure Department continues to make steady progress with the milling of Welfare Road.” “While there were brief delays to facilitate important improvements—such as the addition of a new corner section—work is moving forward.”

“Asphalt paving is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (May 7) and Thursday (May 8) from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution and adhere to traffic directions in the area. We appreciate your patience as we work to improve our road network.”

Source: VROMI FB page.