VROMI announces dates for road resurfacing project continuation

PHILIPSBURG – VROMI announced the following via their Facebook today January 27th, 2025:

“The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure) is pleased to announce the continuation of the Asphalt Resurfacing Project, aimed at improving road quality and safety for all commuters. The next phases of the project will address several critical roadways according to the following estimated schedule with start dates:

• February 26, 2025: Welfare Road to the Cay Bay Road Intersection

• February March 9, 2025: Well Road

• March 23, 2025: Union Road

• April 9, 2025: Airport Road

Each segment of work is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. During this time, drivers are advised to exercise caution, anticipate possible delays, and adhere to all posted signage and instructions from road crews.

Detailed information regarding traffic detours and temporary road closures will be provided closer to the start dates for each phase.

We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to enhance the infrastructure and ensure safer, smoother travel throughout our community.

For updates and further details, please contact the Infrastructure Department at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2387″

Source: VROMI FB page