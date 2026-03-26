VROMI confirms landfill compactor failure, details cause and mitigation measures | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Cabinet of Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs has confirmed that the landfill compactor provided through the St. Maarten Trust Fund is currently out of service, citing mechanical failure, safety concerns, and broader maintenance challenges, while outlining the temporary measures now being used to address exposed waste, fly complaints, and ongoing public health concerns.

The confirmation comes in response to growing public concern over conditions at the Philipsburg landfill, where un-compacted garbage had been visibly accumulating in the open, contributing to an increase in flies in surrounding areas and raising alarm among nearby residents and businesses.

According to the Minister’s Cabinet, the compactor experienced a hydraulic leak at the front end, which affected the machine’s brake system. In addition to the brake failure, the compacting pegs on the wheels deteriorated to the point that compaction was no longer effective. The Cabinet said that, taking into account the overall safety of persons entering the landfill, as well as the risk that continued use could further damage the machine and increase repair costs, the decision was made to remove the compactor from rotation.

The Ministry also provided details on the maintenance arrangements that were put in place after government assumed responsibility for the Trust Fund equipment. According to the Cabinet, the Ministry received the bulldozer on January 23, 2020, the loader on January 12, 2020, and the compactor on August 18, 2021 as part of the Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP). Upon arrival of the equipment, a temporary maintenance budget post was created with an allocation of XCG 300,000.

That allocation has remained in subsequent budgets, but the Cabinet acknowledged that the amount has been insufficient for the long-term strategic maintenance of heavy equipment of this kind. It added that since 2025, the Ministry has been working on a more strategic plan for the management and maintenance of all equipment, in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Addressing the immediate landfill conditions, the Cabinet said the Ministry first tried to source an on-island compactor with similar capacity, but this proved difficult. As a result, the Ministry decided to hire a third party with a smaller compactor to carry out works while repairs to the original machine are being coordinated. During the period when the main compactor was out of service and before a replacement could be secured, garbage remained un-compacted. To help address that backlog, an excavator was brought in to assist, while the third-party compactor is now handling newly arriving garbage.

The Ministry also explained why the exposed waste was not immediately covered with dirt. According to the Cabinet, covering un-compacted garbage creates a poor mixture that allows air pockets to form and increases the risk of landfill fires. For that reason, the waste was left uncovered while the backlog awaited compaction, a circumstance the Ministry acknowledged contributed to the increase in flies. The Cabinet said that as the backlog is now being compacted, the garbage is once again being covered, which should reduce the spread of flies.

On the issue of waste entering the Great Salt Pond, the Ministry said this is largely linked to high winds, the manner in which waste is supplied to the landfill, and the historical design of the landfill itself, which did not include barriers, membranes, or other containment features. The Cabinet added that improvements to the current landfill are forthcoming under the ongoing Emergency Debris Management Project.

The Ministry said it takes the public health implications of the situation very seriously, particularly for nearby homes, surrounding businesses, and Carnival Village with the Carnival season fast approaching. According to the Cabinet, the Ministry has already implemented mitigation measures and is continuing to work toward a more strategic waste management plan aimed at supporting public health through better long-term management of landfill operations. The Cabinet said the Ministry is confident that these efforts will help address the public health risks, especially in light of upcoming Carnival activities.

As for when the compactor may return to service, the Cabinet said discussions are ongoing both internally and with external stakeholders regarding funding for the repairs. The timeline for the machine’s repair or replacement will depend on the outcome of those discussions. In the meantime, the third-party compactor will continue carrying out the work.

The Philipsburg landfill issue had drawn increasing attention in recent days amid reports of open, un-compacted waste, a rise in flies in surrounding districts including Madame Estate and Bush Road, and concern over the impact on Carnival Village, which is scheduled to open on April 10. The compactor, valued at US $740,000, was one of several pieces of heavy equipment obtained in 2021 through the St. Maarten Trust Fund to improve the daily management of the country’s landfill.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/vromi-confirms-landfill-compactor-failure-details-cause-and-mitigation-measures