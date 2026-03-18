VROMI, Kadaster Sign MOU on Data Sharing and Infrastructure Registry | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure, VROMI, and Kadaster St. Maarten have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at improving cooperation in geospatial data management and related government processes.

According to the press release issued, the agreement focuses on closer coordination between the two institutions in areas such as spatial planning, infrastructure management, and data sharing. The stated objective is to support more efficient work within VROMI’s Domain, Policy, and Permits departments.

Under the MOU, Kadaster is to serve as the registry authority for the registration and management of underground infrastructure on St. Maarten, based on the KLIC model used in the Netherlands. The agreement also provides for the development of a National GIS Platform to allow structured data sharing among government entities, public utilities, and other stakeholders.

VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs said the agreement is intended to address administrative inefficiencies and gaps in data sharing. Kadaster Managing Director Benjamin Ortega said the cooperation reflects a long-standing goal of creating a more structured working relationship between the two institutions.

The release said the agreement is expected to affect the operations of VROMI’s Domain, Policy, and Permits departments by improving access to updated geospatial data. It stated that this could help reduce processing times and improve the accuracy of assessments. As an example, Gumbs referred to cases in which differing address information across government departments created delays for citizens seeking basic documents.

VROMI Secretary General Kenson Plaisimond said one of the practical outcomes of the agreement will be the introduction of a Cables and Lines Information Center, CLIC, database for St. Maarten, modeled after the Dutch Kadaster system for underground cable and pipeline registration.

The MOU also establishes a joint steering committee made up of representatives from VROMI and Kadaster. According to the release, its first objectives are the delivery of a base infrastructure map, the establishment of an underground infrastructure registry, and the development of a GIS data platform. The agreement also calls for operational and financial arrangements, including cost-sharing measures, to support implementation.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/vromi-kadaster-sign-mou-on-data-sharing-and-infrastructure-registry