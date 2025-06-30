VROMI MEETS WITH FRENCH COUNTERPARTS TO DISCUSS COLLABORATION OF ISLAND-WIDE CLEAN-UP | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – The Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure, Mr. Patrice Gumbs, has announced the successful conclusion of a bilateral meeting with Mrs. Bernadette Davis, 2nd Vice-President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin and Chair of the Living Environment and Ecological transition Delegation.

Held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Port Authority of Saint-Martin, the meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening local Dutch–French cooperation to protect the shared environment and infrastructure of the island.

In addition to the agreements to revive the joint clean-up started in 2023, discussions focused on enhancing resilience to extreme weather events, particularly the challenges presented by the flow of water across borders during heavy rains and hurricanes. Officials conducted an in-depth review of the rainwater drainage network, trenches, and ravines, and explored eco-friendly approaches to managing these critical systems.

Key outcomes of the meeting include:

· Joint Strategies for Rainwater Management: Agreement on coordinated monitoring and maintenance of rainwater networks to reduce flooding and improve water flow efficiency.

· Shared Action Plan: Development of a framework for regular communication between technical teams to swiftly address cross-border disputes on land, land use, and water management challenges.

· Future Collaboration: Both parties expressed a strong commitment to exploring additional areas for cooperation on shared issues, such as waste management, illegal dumping, and climate resilience projects.

· Strengthening Enforcement: Initial discussions were held on how both governments can close existing loopholes that allow individuals to damage the environment or public infrastructure without accountability, with the goal of developing clearer enforcement mechanisms and joint regulations.

· Building Collective Resilience: A shared pledge to prioritize infrastructure improvements and public awareness campaigns ahead of the hurricane season, underscoring the importance of unified preparedness.

Minister Gumbs highlighted the importance of this collaborative spirit:

“With all our ongoing projects on zoning, waste reforms, and drainage, today’s discussions are necessary to enhance resilience, environmental protection, and accountability in the projects and interventions developed for our people, regardless of which side of the border either of us call home. By strengthening our cooperation with the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, we are better equipped to protect our communities, our environment, and the integrity of our island.”

The Government of Sint Maarten and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin will continue to work together to create practical solutions that improve the quality of life for all residents while safeguarding the island’s natural resources.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/VROMI-MEETS-WITH-FRENCH-COUNTERPARTS-TO-DISCUSS-COLLABORATION-OF-ISLAND-WIDE-CLEAN-UP.aspx