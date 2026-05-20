VROMI moving to restore Ring Road as part of wider traffic relief effort | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs says the Ministry of VROMI is moving forward with efforts to restore sections of the Ring Road as part of a broader approach to address traffic and mobility challenges on the island.

Minister Gumbs said the Ministry of VROMI is actively working alongside the Ministry of TEATT and the Ministry of Justice to address the growing traffic concerns affecting residents, commuters and businesses.

“Regarding traffic overall, the Ministry is actively working alongside the Ministry of TEATT and Justice to address the growing traffic and mobility issues on the island,” Minister Gumbs said.

From VROMI’s side, the Minister explained that the focus has been on optimizing existing infrastructure. This work has led to the development of three major projects, which are currently going through stakeholder review.

One of these projects is the rehabilitation of the Ring Road, which was originally designed as a fast-lane bypass. Over time, however, the Ring Road has become overgrown and, for a large part of its length, unusable.

“The Ring Road has become overgrown and, for a large part of the expanse, unusable,” Minister Gumbs said. “The Ministry is undertaking initial site surveys of the entirety of the Ring Road with the express intent to make the road functional once again.”

As part of this effort, VROMI will begin clearing and leveling works this weekend on the stretch from the traffic lights to the Lions Club Roundabout on Illidge Road.

The Ministry is also asking persons illegally occupying land alongside this stretch of the Ring Road to remove all materials from the area.

“Persons illegally occupying land alongside this stretch of the Ring Road are asked to have all material removed,” the Minister said.

During the course of next week, VROMI will continue works in the areas from Arch Road toward the continuation of the Lions Club Roundabout on Illidge Road.

Minister Gumbs said the initiative forms part of VROMI’s wider effort to improve mobility by making better use of existing road infrastructure, while longer-term traffic solutions continue to be reviewed with relevant stakeholders.

The Minister stressed that restoring the Ring Road is not just about clearing an abandoned stretch of road, but about returning an important piece of public infrastructure to functional use.

“Optimizing what we already have is an important part of easing mobility concerns,” Minister Gumbs said. “The Ring Road was designed to serve a purpose, and the Ministry is taking the necessary steps to bring it back into use.”

The Ministry will continue to update the public as the rehabilitation effort progresses and as the broader traffic-related projects move through the review process.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/vromi-moving-to-restore-ring-road-as-part-of-wider-traffic-relief-effort