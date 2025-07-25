VROMI PERMITS DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY PAUSE ON NEW SUBMISSIONS | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) announces that the Permits Department will temporarily suspend acceptance of new permit applications from July 28, 2025, through August 22, 2025.

This strategic pause is being implemented to allow the department to focus on processing the current backlog of pending applications and to implement improvements that will enhance overall processing efficiency and customer service.

Key Details:

· Suspension Period: July 28 – August 22, 2025

· Resumption Date: August 25, 2025

· Purpose: Process pending applications and improve processing times

During the three-week suspension period, no new permit submissions will be accepted. The department will dedicate its full resources to clearing the existing backlog and implementing system improvements designed to provide faster, more efficient service to applicants.

"This temporary pause will allow our team to catch up on pending applications and put measures in place to improve our processing times going forward," said the Head of the Permits Department. "We appreciate the public’s understanding as we work to provide better service to our community."

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/VROMI-PERMITS-DEPARTMENT-ANNOUNCES-TEMPORARY-PAUSE-ON-NEW-SUBMISSIONS.aspx