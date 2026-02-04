VROMI receives 17 bids for garbage collection tender, evaluation underway | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) has received bids from 17 companies in response to its new garbage collection tender, which was divided into six parcels to support island-wide coverage and consistent service delivery.

Minister Patrice Gumbs said the ministry’s evaluation committee will now begin a comprehensive assessment of all submissions. Each bid will be reviewed against technical specifications, quality standards, environmental considerations, and value-for-money criteria, with the process guided by lessons and recommendations highlighted in the most recent Ombudsman of St. Maarten reporting on the prior tender process.

The ministry’s objective remains securing reliable, efficient, and sustainable garbage collection services for residents and businesses, while maintaining St. Maarten’s environmental standards. VROMI anticipates concluding the evaluation within a short period and will issue a further announcement once the tender awards have been finalized. The minister thanked all companies that submitted proposals for their interest in partnering with government to improve waste management services.

Breakdown of submissions received (by parcel):

• Parcel 1: 16 bids, ranging from ANG 684,000 to ANG 3,339,158

• Parcel 2: 10 bids, ranging from ANG 1,084,104 to ANG 5,860,706

• Parcel 3: 9 bids, ranging from ANG 826,974 to ANG 3,267,583

• Parcel 4: 10 bids, ranging from ANG 1,071,822 to ANG 5,044,173

Details for the remaining parcels will be included in the ministry’s next update.

Minister Gumbs also addressed the letter referenced in the media last week from the garbage haulers, which appeared to have been leaked. He confirmed the letter has now been received by the Cabinet and that a response is being finalized.

While acknowledging and appreciating several challenges raised by the haulers, the minister noted that the current waste collection model is underfunded and inefficient, and that the initiatives being introduced are intended to move the sector toward a more sustainable footing. He reiterated his appreciation for continued dialogue with the haulers and said he looks forward to working with them in the period ahead.

