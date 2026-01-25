VROMI will continue demolition of structures on Pond Island | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister Patrice Gumbs of the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) has issued a statement that demolition of structures has commenced and will continue on Soualiga Drive, Pond Island.

Occupants of the land were informed in September that they needed to vacate by December. Though the original timeline for the demolition was slated for early December, the recent holiday period was considered, which resulted in the date being postponed to January 8th, and once again postponed and finally executed. Though notice of the demolition was given in September, construction was observed to have continued in October, resulting in stop/removal orders, which were also ignored.

The demolition operations, which began last week, are the result of a court verdict that upheld the validity of long lease on the parcel. Government must deliver said parcel free of structures, residents or blockages. The focus of this demolition is on removing unauthorized structures, including multiple shacks, containers, abandoned vehicles, fencing, and gates on the property.

"This action follows months of advance notice to occupants and stakeholders," said Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs. "We have been communicating since September that this demolition will take place. When the teams arrived on January 8th to execute, the decision was taken to give additional time to have the residents remove their belongings. Upon return, the site was still occupied, signaling that the notices of demolition weren’t taken seriously, and that’s very unfortunate; but at that stage Government has to execute the order of the court."

Prior to beginning demolition work, comprehensive documentation was completed, including photographic records of all structures. Inspectors conducted site assessments, and all relevant stakeholders, including GEBE and KPSM, were present to ensure safe and coordinated execution of the work.

Minister Gumbs also clarified that the area of demolition does not fall within the project scope of the Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP) and therefore there is no question of compensation. Furthermore, contrary to reports, all established Project Affected Persons (PAPs) have been appropriately compensated.

Going forward, addressing the ongoing unauthorized occupation of Government land on Pond Island will be a part of the Ministry’s larger enhanced spatial planning and enforcement efforts. “While I recognize the right of everyone to decent housing, that right cannot be realized through squatting.”

“I want to thank the KPSM, and all cooperating agencies whose presence and support enabled the safe execution of this operation.” Gumbs continued. He also thanked the departments within VROMI for their coordination.

Demolition activities will continue at the site this week.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/vromi-will-continue-demolition-of-structures-on-pond-island