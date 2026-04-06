VSA/Ambulance, SCDF sign agreement as Ambulance Shop Stewards welcome progress through collaboration | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA)/ the Ambulance Department of St. Maarten and the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) recently signed an agreement, described as a covenant, formalizing cooperation between the two entities, with Minister Richinel Brug signing on behalf of Government and SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki signing on behalf of the foundation. The agreement was also signed with the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) as observer.

Against that backdrop, the Shop Stewards of WICSU-PSU, on behalf of the members of the Ambulance Department of St. Maarten, have expressed sincere appreciation for the significant milestones recently achieved through collaboration.

According to the Shop Stewards, these accomplishments represent a meaningful step forward for the Ambulance Department and demonstrate what can be achieved through cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to progress. They noted that ambulance personnel have served the people of St. Maarten for many years under challenging circumstances, while continuing to show dedication and professionalism. The progress now being realized, they said, is the result of ongoing dialogue and collaboration among the Minister, the union, and the workers themselves.

The Shop Stewards specifically commended Minister Brug for his willingness to engage, listen, and take concrete steps toward addressing longstanding concerns. They also praised WICSU-PSU for its continued advocacy, representation, and support of its members, and recognized the members of the Ambulance Department for their unity, resilience, and commitment to the process.

Special appreciation was also extended to Stichting Overheids Gebouwen (SOG) for its collaboration and support in the realization of the Ambulance Unit at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village. The Shop Stewards described this as a historic milestone for the Ambulance Department, one that strengthens emergency preparedness and supports a higher level of service delivery during major national events. They again thanked Minister Brug for standing with the workers and helping to bring the initiative to fruition.

The Shop Stewards further noted that the cooperation formalized with SCDF is both significant and long overdue. They said they, along with the union and department members, look forward to building on that partnership in the years ahead.

According to the statement, the achievements realized so far, including improved resources, structured dialogue, and strengthened cooperation, are evidence of what can be accomplished when all parties work together toward a common goal. While acknowledging that more work remains to be done, the Shop Stewards said a solid foundation has now been established and reaffirmed their commitment, alongside the union and the ministry, to continuing on a path of constructive engagement and progress.

The Shop Stewards said this moment stands as a clear example of the power of collaboration in advancing both worker welfare and national service delivery. The statement was issued on behalf of the Shop Stewards and members of the Ambulance Department of the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union, and signed by Jean Illidge, Alvin Daniel, and Antonio Hughes.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/vsa-ministry-scdf-sign-agreement-as-ambulance-shop-stewards-welcome-progress-through-collaboration