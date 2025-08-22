VSA to intensify food safety inspections across St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Food Safety Division of the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, VSA, has intensified food safety inspections across Sint Maarten, with a targeted focus on Cleanliness, Temperature Control, and Pest Management, CTP, in all food establishments. The stepped up effort follows a recent risk assessment that identified key vulnerabilities in the food service sector, and introduces a strategic inspection format that specifically addresses CTP standards to safeguard the hygienic preparation, storage, and distribution of food, water, ice, and beverages sold to the public.

Inspections began on August 1, 2025, prioritizing high risk establishments. Beginning January 1, 2026, the Food Safety Division will publish monthly reports that detail inspection outcomes and the current compliance status of inspected establishments.

CTP requirements will be enforced to ensure cleanliness in all areas where food is stored, prepared, and served; temperature control of perishable items to prevent spoilage and bacterial growth; and effective pest management systems to protect against contamination. All food related businesses, including restaurants, supermarkets, bakeries, catering companies, vendors, public events, and breweries, must maintain a daily monitoring control plan. These plans shall outline procedures for cleaning, temperature checks, and pest control, and must be available for review during inspections.

The Food Safety Division remains responsible for assuring that food, water, ice, and drinks prepared and sold in Sint Maarten are safe and wholesome for human consumption. Food that is not prepared, stored, or served under hygienic conditions can cause severe gastrointestinal complaints and infections. The division is committed to supporting businesses in meeting these requirements, and to holding them accountable for public safety.

These inspections are conducted in accordance with the Commodities Ordinance, Warenlandsverordening, and form part of the broader food safety supervision framework enforced by the Inspectorate VSA.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/vsa-to-intensify-food-safety-inspections-across-st-maarten