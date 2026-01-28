Waste haulers warn 2026–2029 garbage contract budget not realistic, wants written response from Minister | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A group of current waste hauling operators is raising concerns about the proposed 2026–2029 garbage collection Terms of Reference (TOR), warning that several requirements and budget assumptions could strain operations, threaten worker stability, and ultimately undermine service quality and island cleanliness if left unchanged. A letter dated January 26, 2026 has been sent to the Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs, outlining a 24-hour request for a response from the Minister. should no response be received, the haulers have threatened to take further action. As of the publishing of this report, it is unclear of the haulers have followed through.

The operators say the proposed XCG 6.8 million budget does not reflect actual operating costs, citing rising fuel prices, expensive truck repairs and parts, insurance, licensing, inspections, overtime coverage, sick days, and standby crews, while payroll costs remain fixed and labor laws do not allow contractors to simply reduce salaries to balance shortfalls. They argue that the public expects clean streets daily, but that a budget that forces operators to run at a loss shifts pressure onto companies, employees, and families who rely on the sector for steady income.

They also flagged requirements they say add cost without matching funding, including a 24-hour on-call expectation that would require additional staffing, night coverage, standby wages, and around-the-clock emergency response. They say this creates serious stress for workers and is not realistic without proper compensation structures.

Other operational issues highlighted include responsibility for repairing public garbage bins, which the operators say should remain a government expense because the bins are government assets, remain government property at the end of the contract, and are often damaged through misuse and vandalism. They also pointed to proposed GPS tracking on trucks, noting that installation, monthly subscriptions, and monitoring requirements are not free, and arguing that if tracking is required, it should be paid for by government rather than absorbed by contractors under reduced funding.

The operators further warned about structural problems in the tender design, including what they describe as pressure to keep lowering prices each tender cycle while costs rise, and provisions they say could force a winning contractor to split a parcel with a third party, even if that party did not qualify, was not fairly selected, or was not part of the bidding process. They argue this risks confusion over accountability when service falls short, while leaving the main contractor to carry responsibility and blame. They also raised concern about a “no subcontracting” rule for contractors while allowing government to assign third parties into awarded parcels, calling it a double standard that increases operational risk.

On waste streams, the operators said that removing commercial garbage from the TOR does not remove the reality of commercial dumping at collection points, and warned that haulers could still be forced to pick up commercial waste or face penalties, adding workload and costs without compensation. They also cautioned that proposed tipping fees could drive more illegal dumping and overflow at collection points if the public avoids paying. They argue tipping fees can only work if collection areas are removed and enforcement targets those dumping illegally. They also called for a shift in enforcement away from routinely fining haulers for conditions created by public dumping, and toward fining offenders who dump on non-pickup days, dump in public areas, or leave garbage outside bins.

The operators also emphasized investment realities, noting that waste collection requires heavy upfront spending on trucks, equipment, training, and operational setup, and argued that contracts should include a minimum three-year extension option so operators can recover investments as expenses rise each year. They added that equipment-age requirements and other standards increase financing costs, repair expectations, insurance, and compliance burdens, and said the budget should rise accordingly if such requirements remain in place.

The operators are asking for adjustments that would allow them to recover prior investments, protect employees and their families, maintain stability while outstanding issues are addressed, and avoid disruption to national garbage collection services, warning that unresolved TOR problems could damage operators and compromise cleanliness across the island.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/waste-haulers-warn-2026-2029-garbage-contract-budget-not-realistic-may-undermine-service-quality