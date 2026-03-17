Wathey Family to Organize Memorial Events for Claude Wathey Centennial | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–This year marks the 100th birthday of the late Claude Wathey, born Albert Claudius Wathey on July 24, 1926, in St. Maarten. Widely known as the Father of Modern St. Maarten, Wathey is remembered by many across both sides of the island as the “Ole Man,” a leader whose vision helped reshape St. Maarten’s future.

During his lifetime, Wathey is credited with leading St. Maarten away from isolation and limited opportunity toward greater prosperity and improved living standards for its people. At a time when many residents left the island in search of work elsewhere, he envisioned a different future, one in which St. Maarten could become a place of growth, return, and possibility. That vision helped transform the island from what was once seen as a forgotten place into a growing economy that many wanted to come back to and invest in.

Though much of that transformation may now be taken for granted, Wathey’s approach was pioneering and far-reaching, setting a standard that others in the region would later follow. His contribution to St. Maarten’s development remains a defining part of the island’s modern history, and his influence continues to be felt by generations who, as many have said, stand on the shoulders of that giant.

To commemorate the historic milestone and celebrate Wathey’s enduring legacy, the Wathey family will organize a series of curated memorial events leading up to his birthday on July 24. The events are intended not only to honor his life and achievements, but also to tell his story to new generations of St. Maarteners and to carry forward his spirit of civic duty.

The family emphasized that, as an authentic icon of St. Maarten, Wathey’s story and legacy will not be confined along political lines. Instead, they said his life’s work belongs to the island’s wider national heritage and collective history.

Additional information on the planned commemorative activities will be shared in the days and weeks ahead.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/wathey-family-to-organize-memorial-events-for-claude-wathey-centennial