WEATHER: The Northern Islands placed on yellow vigilance for “heavy rains and thunderstorms” | FAXINFO

The services of Météo France announce heavy rains and thunderstorms for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy from today. The return to calm is expected on Saturday during the day.

An extended rainy-stormy area is located north of the Arc of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and is gradually moving from north to south.

From midday, thunderstorms reach our regions over the hours.

Heavy showers accompanied by thunderclaps will affect the Islands. Between these passages of precipitation, more or less long periods of calm weather alternate.

More severe periods of thunderstorms and precipitation are expected tonight from Wednesday to Thursday.

Heavy showers can still occur during the days and nights of Thursday and Friday.

An improvement is expected from Saturday during the day. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/meteo-les-iles-du-nord-placees-en-vigilance-jaune-pour-fortes-pluies-et-orages/