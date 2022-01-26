“Webster case”: Prefect calls for “mediation and not taking the population of the island hostage | FAXINFO

ORIENT BAY: Since Monday, January 24, there has been a strong obstruction to traffic with the setting up of a roadblock at the place called “Griselle” between Orient Bay and Hope Estate. This situation is the consequence of the difficulty of succession within the family “Beauperthuy”.

The heirs, represented by an administrator, have started legal proceedings which have led to auctions to distribute the inheritance among all the beneficiaries. Within this framework, a parcel of land occupied by Mr. Webster was acquired during an auction organized in Basse-Terre on Tuesday, January 25.

Even though this is a private matter and is governed by the law, the Prefect has been involved with the Webster family and the Beauperthuy heirs in the search for a transactional agreement that would go beyond the framework of the common law procedure to find an alternative that would guarantee the rights of the occupants and all the heirs.

In this sense, the Prefect has proposed a mediation allowing exchange between all parties involved to seek a transactional agreement on the model of what was done in OrientBay in the 1980s. Such an agreement would be based on the division of the land between those that would be sold with the commitment of the current occupants to free them and a portion that would be left to the occupants in exchange for a consideration to be defined. This proposal was not accepted by the representative of the heirs. The postponement of the sale on January 25, which was also requested by the Prefect, could not be organized either.

In the current situation, the Prefect once again calls on all parties to accept mediation and exchange to find a solution acceptable to all parties involved. And if, because of the importance of the subject for the society of St. Martin, he got involved in this private file outside of his competence, these differences can in no way be settled by taking the population of the island hostage. Finally, the Prefect reminds us that there are other ways to contest a decision of allocation following an auction.

