Wellnessday for seniors in Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

SANDY GROUND: On Wednesday, October 19 from 9 am to 2 pm, the association Nature is the Key – Wellness & Entertainment organized a wellness day dedicated to seniors from different neighborhoods, as an extension of the Semaine Bleue for seniors which took place from October 3 to 8, 2022.

Juliette Irish, president of the association Nature is the Key, who recently received the Medal of Honor for Ultramarine Commitment from Jean-François Carenco, Minister Delegate for Overseas France, during his visit at the beginning of last week, was particularly keen to offer the third and fourth generations a day of wellness outside of the usual schedule of the Semaine Bleue, so that the elderly would not have the impression that no more activities were being set up for them outside of this event.

The exteriors of the association located in Sandy Ground looked like a real wellness center with hairstyling, manicure and pedicure, facials, foot care, and massage, all given with natural products. Without forgetting the sunbathing session with the relaxation deckchairs installed a little apart, with large arbors for those who preferred the softness of the shade. In collaboration with the association Aim For Success chaired by Georges Richardson and also located in Sandy Ground, Nature is the Key, created in 2019, has allowed this wellness day to create an intergenerational link, as the walk between children of the association and seniors followed by a presentation of medicinal plants, another initiative to date bringing together the generations and proposed by Nature is the Key.

The children were especially eager to dance for the seniors, members of the association La Couronne or from the Social Center 978 of Quartier d’Orléans. Juliette Irish, happy that this wellness day had so many benefits for the seniors, was keen to organize an event for them but also that it benefits the seniors of several neighborhoods, not only of Sandy Ground, always tending towards the more social link.

About thirty seniors were thus pampered by the different speakers specialized in well-being and personal care. Three men were among the thirty participants and they did not deny their pleasure when faced with the attention that was intended for them. Fresh fruit juices and a meal completed the well-being of the body. Bravo to Nature is the Key to this beautiful action in favor of our seniors who deserve daily benevolence.

