Wescot-Williams adjourns Parliament after alarming statements on GP qualifications | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Chairlady of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams adjourned Wednesday’s public meeting with Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug after statements concerning the qualifications of medical professionals in St. Maarten raised serious public concern and, in her view, required immediate clarification between government and Parliament.

The meeting was originally convened to continue discussions with Minister Brug on integrity-related allegations involving him, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and matters within the Ministry of VSA. However, the discussion shifted sharply near the end of the meeting when questions were raised about medical permits, the qualifications of general practitioners and whether certain doctors were legally authorized to practice in St. Maarten.

Minister Brug told Parliament that he had submitted documentation confidentially and stated that it is “not legally possible for unauthorized medical professionals to provide care or act as general practitioners in our medical institutions.” He also challenged previous statements made by the Prime Minister, saying Article 3 of the relevant national ordinance does not give the Minister the authority to allow someone without the required qualifications to practice as a medical professional or general practitioner.

According to Brug, the legal provision allows the Minister to deviate only in urgent situations and only when a medical professional already has all required medical qualifications to operate as a general practitioner in their own country. Brug then made the statement that, in the case being discussed, the doctor in question “does not possess the required qualification to operate as a GP in any country.”

That statement immediately raised concern among Members of Parliament and was one of the reasons that prompted Wescot-Williams to adjourn the proceedings. She said the discussion was no longer simply about confidential correspondence or political disagreement, but about doctors who are responsible for treating patients in St. Maarten.

Wescot-Williams said the issue required caution because statements made in Parliament, even if based on confidential documents, can enter the public domain through parliamentary debate. She said members have a right to review documents, but the government must first establish how such sensitive information will be handled when it involves medical professionals, patient trust and the health system.

“We are talking about doctors that look after patients here on St. Maarten,” Wescot-Williams said, making clear that the words “qualified” and “unqualified” carry serious consequences for public confidence.

She warned that the population could be left with the impression that some medical professionals responsible for health care in St. Maarten may be unqualified, unregistered or not properly authorized, without the public being given enough context to understand what is legally, professionally or administratively meant.

For that reason, Wescot-Williams adjourned the meeting and said she would consult with both Minister Brug and Prime Minister Mercelina before allowing the discussion to continue. She said answers must still be provided, and the rights of Members of Parliament will be respected, but the meeting could not continue under the uncertainty created by the statements.

Several MPs then sought to clarify the matter.

MP Franklin Meyers said the word “unqualified” must be used carefully and in context. He noted that a doctor may be qualified in another country or specialized in a particular area, but still not meet the specific requirements under St. Maarten’s current legislation. He used the example of specialists abroad who treat St. Maarten patients but may not automatically fall under local legal categories.

MP Omar Ottley said the concern went beyond technical wording. He pointed out that Minister Brug had specifically said the doctor was not qualified “here nor anywhere,” which he described as a dangerous statement if proven true.

MP Lyndon Lewis also urged caution, saying his understanding is that certain doctors may be qualified as medical doctors, but may not have completed the general practitioner pathway required under local rules. He warned that the public discussion could create unnecessary fear if the difference between being a qualified doctor, being registered locally and being qualified specifically as a GP is not clearly explained.

MP Egbert Doran also urged caution but said the matter could not be brushed aside. He said the statements being discussed stemmed from the same exchange he previously had with the Prime Minister. According to Doran, if documentation indicated that a person was not qualified and that person was still being pushed to work because the Prime Minister knew the individual, then the public deserved clarity.

He also referenced the Prime Minister’s earlier statement that only four of 19 GPs had the proper qualification, saying such remarks made him nervous as a resident and as someone with family members who depend on medical care in St. Maarten. Doran stressed that his concern was not political, but based on the seriousness of what had been said by the Prime Minister and the potential impact on public confidence in health care.

The issue also follows earlier concern over statements attributed to the Prime Minister during a previous parliamentary discussion, where MPs said he referred to only some general practitioners having the “proper qualification.” Whether that statement referred to full medical qualification, local recognition, GP specialization or gaps in St. Maarten’s legislation remains unclear.

Minister Brug also told Parliament that St. Maarten has lacked a fully functioning Inspector General who is a medical doctor to properly inspect medical institutions, review findings and take necessary action. He said it was only since February of this year that the Ministry, through a project, secured an interim Inspector General while recruitment continues for a permanent one. He said the interim Inspector General is also expected to assist with updating and strengthening relevant legislation and enforcement measures.

The statements now place renewed attention on the legal framework governing general practitioners in St. Maarten, the role of the Minister of VSA in granting permission to practice, the status of foreign-trained doctors and whether current legislation provides enough clarity for the public, health professionals and medical institutions. These same issues were raised by The Peoples' Tribune in March 2025, with the Ministry of VSA (see related article).

Wescot-Williams made clear that Parliament must proceed carefully because the issue affects patient confidence, professional reputations and the wider health care system. The meeting will be reconvened at a later date after further consultation with the Minister of VSA and the Prime Minister on how the sensitive documents and statements will be handled.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/wescot-williams-adjourns-parliament-after-alarming-atatements-on-gp-qualifications