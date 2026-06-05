Wescot-Williams calls for Kingdom to evolve through equal partnership | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE-–Chairlady of the Parliament of St. Maarten, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, used her address at the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation, IPKO, in the Netherlands to call for a more mature, transparent and equal Kingdom relationship, one that moves beyond repeated discussions and takes concrete steps on long-standing constitutional issues.

Wescot-Williams said that more than 15 years after the constitutional reforms of October 10, 2010, important questions remain about how the Kingdom functions in practice. These questions, she said, include decision-making processes, accountability, representation, and the balance between Kingdom responsibilities and national autonomy.

According to Wescot-Williams, one of the most important unresolved matters is the Kingdom dispute regulation. She stressed that the time has come to bring that process to completion and said all Kingdom partners must contribute to ensuring a successful outcome.

“One issue that should continue to require our collective attention is the Kingdom dispute regulation,” Wescot-Williams said. “The time has now come, colleagues, to bring this process to completion, and we need all hands on deck to bring this to a successful conclusion.”

She said an effective dispute regulation is not merely a constitutional formality, but an essential part of a mature Kingdom relationship. Such a mechanism, she explained, would give the countries of the Kingdom a fair, transparent and agreed process to address constitutional disagreements when they arise.

Wescot-Williams also pointed to the pending findings of the committee of experts examining the democratic deficit within the Kingdom. She said the very establishment of the committee recognizes that concerns about representation, participation and influence in Kingdom decision-making deserve careful attention.

However, she cautioned that the work should not stop once the report is presented. Wescot-Williams said the true value of the exercise will depend on whether the Kingdom partners are prepared to seriously engage with the recommendations and follow through on improving the democratic legitimacy of Kingdom governance.

She said receiving the report alone will not be enough. The Kingdom, she stressed, must be prepared to act on the findings and use them as a basis for honest discussion about how decisions are made and how all countries within the Kingdom are heard.

Wescot-Williams also urged IPKO participants not to overlook the opportunities that already exist within the Kingdom. She said the Kingdom is strongest when it functions as a partnership of equals, recognizing both the diversity of its countries and the value each country brings to the constitutional relationship.

In that context, she called for greater attention to institutional cooperation. Wescot-Williams said cooperation is too often discussed mainly in the context of supervision, reform trajectories or compliance. She said that conversation should be broadened to include practical cooperation, shared expertise and capacity building.

The Chairlady noted that the Netherlands has institutions, expertise and economies of scale that are not readily available to the smaller countries of the Kingdom. She said there is significant potential for greater cooperation in areas such as legislative drafting, digital government, public administration, tax administration, education, healthcare, research, innovation and institutional capacity building.

Wescot-Williams said the Kingdom should ask whether it is making sufficient use of the resources that already exist within its shared constitutional framework. She said better use of those resources could strengthen the smaller countries, improve governance capacity and create a more useful and balanced form of cooperation.

At the same time, Wescot-Williams stressed that clear distinctions must be maintained between the interests of the Kingdom and the interests of the Netherlands as a country. She said these interests are not always identical, and that recognizing the distinction is important for trust, clarity and mutual understanding.

She said strengthening confidence in Kingdom governance requires transparency and openness about whose interests are being advanced in specific decisions. Such clarity, she indicated, would contribute significantly to a healthier and more respectful Kingdom relationship.

Wescot-Williams also expressed strong support for the proposed Kingdom Conference. She noted that for many years, parliamentarians and others have called for a broader and more fundamental dialogue about the future of Kingdom relations.

The fact that preparations for such a conference appear to be moving forward, she said, is encouraging. Wescot-Williams urged all countries of the Kingdom to support the initiative and to approach it with openness and ambition.

She said the Kingdom Conference should provide space for the countries to reflect honestly on the constitutional structure, their shared challenges, and their aspirations for the future. According to Wescot-Williams, the discussion should not be limited to oversight and compliance, but should also focus on cooperation, capacity sharing and making better use of the economies of scale available within the Kingdom.

“The Kingdom has to evolve if it is to remain relevant,” Wescot-Williams said. “The question before us is whether we are prepared to shape that evolution together.”

Wescot-Williams concluded by making clear that St. Maarten supports a Kingdom relationship based on fairness, consultation, democratic legitimacy and practical cooperation among equal partners. She said the current moment offers an opportunity to move the Kingdom discussion forward in a way that is meaningful, balanced and relevant to all countries involved.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/wescot-williams-calls-for-kingdom-to-evolve-through-equal-partnership