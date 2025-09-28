Wescot-Williams: Consensus Kingdom Laws are necessary, but not as power tools | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–During the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) on Saturday, September 27, 2025, President of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, stressed the importance of consensus Kingdom laws as a necessary instrument within the Kingdom.

Wescot-Williams spoke on behalf of her working group which examined whether consensus Kingdom laws are useful. She pointed out that while the legal basis for such laws exists under Article 38 of the Charter for the Kingdom, the practical implementation of this instrument has been left to the countries themselves.

“In our subgroup we had to conclude that we have all failed, as evidenced by the many ad hoc decisions taken over the years regarding consensus Kingdom laws,” Wescot-Williams said, urging participants to revisit the clear agreements made during IPKO 2022. “We also agreed then not to proceed with the topic until it is arranged to our satisfaction. We must place the blame on all of us.”

She emphasized that despite the challenges, consensus Kingdom laws remain an essential tool. “Is a consensus Kingdom law a useful instrument? Yes, it is not only useful, it is necessary in the Kingdom. Unfortunately, from the beginning, the instrument has taken a negative turn and has too often been used as a power tool.”

As an example, Wescot-Williams referred to the Caribbean Body for Reform and Development (COHO), which began as an administrative arrangement between the governments of the countries. “It was then stipulated that if it was not enacted as a consensus Kingdom law, the entire agreement would lapse,” she explained.

On behalf of Working Group One, Wescot-Williams concluded that IPKO must continue to insist that the procedures agreed upon are formalized and that an evaluation be conducted of existing Kingdom laws that have reflected this negative development. “Consensus Kingdom laws must continue to exist. Cooperation is important, but the procedure must be laid down and anchored sustainably,” she said.

The IPKO, which began on Friday, September 26, brings together delegations from Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Netherlands to discuss issues that affect the Kingdom as a whole. This year’s agenda includes education, geopolitical developments, ageing populations, and the seventieth anniversary of the Charter for the Kingdom.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/wescot-williams-consensus-kingdom-laws-are-necessary-but-not-as-power-tools