Wescot-Williams: “IPKO Must Move From Reports to Action”, MP Meyers updates | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–In her opening presentation at the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) on Friday, President of the Parliament of St. Maarten, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, underscored the responsibility of all four parliaments in the Kingdom to focus on the well-being of their people, regardless of political developments at the governmental level.

Expressing appreciation to the Dutch hosts for ensuring that this round of IPKO could take place despite political turbulence in the Netherlands, Wescot-Williams posed a pointed question: “What is the return on investment for the people when representatives attend IPKO? Which decisions or agreements have been implemented and delivered noticeable improvements for the people?”

She explained that this was a question asked of her by a constituent on social media, which she felt reflected the broader concern about the effectiveness of IPKO. Representing St. Maarten alongside seven MPs and the Secretary General, she stressed the importance of demonstrating that such meetings are not merely symbolic, but produce results.

On education, a longstanding topic of IPKO, Wescot-Williams acknowledged the opportunities afforded to Caribbean students in the Netherlands, but emphasized: “Our students are not foreigners. They are Dutch citizens and should be treated as such.”

She also called for IPKO to move beyond presentations on challenges in the Netherlands and the Caribbean to more structured parliamentary follow-up. “We, as representatives of the people, must engage on these issues and give clear directives to our governments,” she said.

Turning to the long-debated dispute regulation, Wescot-Williams reminded colleagues that this issue has been on the agenda for years and continues to enjoy the support of the Caribbean countries. “I ask my colleagues from the Dutch Chambers to take note. Let this be part of our legacy, to finally close this matter once and for all,” she urged.

Addressing the recurring debate on the democratic deficit within the Kingdom, Wescot-Williams cautioned against allowing yet another report to gather dust. Instead, she argued for a clearer shared vision of the Kingdom’s future, acknowledging that certain provisions of the Charter remain points of contention between the countries.

To the question posed by her constituent, she concluded: “Yes, I believe it is necessary to be here, to meet face to face and discuss the matters that affect us all. We are part of this Kingdom, and as long as we are, we must participate in shaping it. But remember: we are small island developing states, with all the vulnerabilities that entails. Climate change, geopolitical developments, and other global issues are not abstract for us. These are matters that must be discussed openly and constructively within the Kingdom.”

Wescot-Williams ended on a note of optimism and an answer to her constituent: “Yes, we are here with a reason and on a mission."

𝐌𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬

MP Franklin Meyers of St. Maarten presented a comprehensive overview of developments on the island, spanning recent political history, ministry initiatives, and the government’s response to the Council of State’s advice on the 70th anniversary of the Kingdom Charter.

Meyers noted that the September 2024 early elections marked a milestone in St. Maarten’s parliamentary history, with Parliament sitting for a shortened term for the first time. The current composition includes 15 members, four of whom are women and four under the age of 35. “Despite political challenges, Parliament has continued to exercise its core responsibilities, including approving the national budget, which was ratified in June 2025 after initial technical delays earlier in the year,” Meyers said.

• Agriculture and Food Security: Efforts are underway to reduce import dependency through training, the establishment of the Agricultural, Livestock and Fisheries agency, and food security projects designed to strengthen long-term resilience.

• Public Transportation: Reforms include stricter oversight and training requirements to increase efficiency and safety.

• Tourism and Economy: Diversification initiatives are being pursued in the creative industries, culinary sector, and the blue and green economies. The Philipsburg Marketplace revitalization project is progressing as a cornerstone of the Ministry of TEATT.

• Justice: Ongoing reforms focus on finalizing the placement process for justice workers, prison reconstruction, combating human trafficking and smuggling, and improving data protection under Kingdom law.

• Gaming Authority: Work is advancing on a feasibility study and legislative framework, with proposals scheduled for 2026.

• Public Health and Social Development: Reforms include plans for a general insurance scheme, a mental health strategy due in Q3 2025, and the creation of a professional healthcare registry.

• Waste Management: Government is transitioning toward more sustainable practices to reduce landfill growth and public health risks, with reforms guided by the Vision 2050 plan and supported by the NRPB.

• Digital Government: St. Maarten is pursuing IT modernization and digital transformation to promote inclusiveness, accessibility, efficiency, and digital literacy.

Meyers also highlighted the government’s formal response to the Council of State’s advice on the 70th anniversary of the Kingdom Charter. He noted that St. Maarten supports a pragmatic approach: “The provisions of the Charter should be reviewed jointly in the long term, taking into account contemporary geopolitical realities. A comprehensive revision is less realistic, but targeted adjustments are both possible and necessary.”

He emphasized that the Charter’s values remain a foundation for promoting mutual understanding, but require a willingness to confront cultural, social, and economic differences through structured political dialogue.

In closing, Meyers linked the financial and economic challenges of St. Maarten to the broader discussions within the Kingdom. “The fiscal position of St. Maarten underscores the urgency of reforms and cooperation. These challenges cannot be viewed in isolation but must be addressed within the framework of the Kingdom relationship,” he said.

The IPKO, taking place from September 26–29 in The Hague, brings together delegations from Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, and the Netherlands to discuss shared Kingdom issues, including education, geopolitical developments, the ageing population, and the seventieth anniversary of the Charter.

