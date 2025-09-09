Wescot-Williams proposes investigative committee on GEBE, says govt. companies needs structural reform | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–In her closing remarks for the 2024–2025 Parliamentary year on Monday, September 8, Chairlady of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams announced her intention to propose a Parliamentary Investigative Committee focused on the structure and governance of GEBE.

She pointed out that since the very first year of its concession agreement, GEBE had been told it was not fulfilling its obligations, and that its current governance model places the shareholder in an impossible position.

“The shareholder is in an impossible position, especially in the case of GEBE. This is preeminently an area for Parliament’s investigation, not to provide temporary relief, but to come to a conclusion about the structure of electricity and water production and supply,” Wescot-Williams stated.

She emphasized that the purpose of such an investigation would not be to deliver short-term subsidies or temporary relief, but to take a comprehensive look at GEBE’s corporate structure and its ability to fulfill its mandate.

“We must use expertise from both inside and outside of Parliament to reach clear conclusions. A GEBE Investigative Committee, with a defined scope and timeline, is urgently needed.”

The Chairlady also reaffirmed that government-owned companies must undergo significant structural reform, starting with GEBE.

The new Parliamentary year will officially open on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, with the Governor’s annual address.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/wescot-williams-proposes-investigative-committee-on-gebe-says-govt-companies-needs-structural-reform