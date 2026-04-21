Wescot-Williams: State of cleanliness on St. Maarten is becoming a disgrace | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Chairlady of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams on Monday voiced strong concern in Parliament over the deteriorating state of cleanliness in several areas of St. Maarten, describing some locations as a “disgrace” and an “eyesore,” while warning that the situation is getting out of hand and can no longer be ignored.

Joining other Members of Parliament who expressed frustration over the island’s condition, Wescot-Williams pointed in particular to the state of Cole Bay and highlighted one location along Union Road next to the SOL gas station, where a garage site has drawn public criticism on social media and in Parliament itself. She said she had already privately requested that the area be cleaned, hopefully as early as Monday, not because it is the only site in need of attention, but because it clearly illustrates the seriousness of the wider problem.

According to the Chairlady, the condition of that area is a disgrace and an eyesore to the public, especially given its location along one of the island’s main roads. She stressed that the problem does not stop there, noting that directly across the road derelict vehicles remain stationed, including one with an open trunk that is effectively being used as a garbage dump. She said this type of neglect, in such a visible public space, reflects a broader breakdown in standards that should be unacceptable to the country.

Wescot-Williams warned that conditions on major roads and in public view are getting out of hand and called for a tougher national response. She argued that if the country is prepared to speak about zero tolerance in other sectors, then the same level of seriousness must now be applied to public cleanliness, abandoned vehicles, and roadside blight. After one warning, she said, derelict vehicles should be removed, and where possible the cost should be borne by the owners responsible.

She said the concerns raised by Members of Parliament reflect what many residents are already feeling, and that the matter warrants the attention of the entire country. St. Maarten, she said, should never be seen as lawless, nor should such conditions be normalized or tolerated. She urged residents and officials alike to continue speaking out when unacceptable conditions arise, regardless of who may feel offended by the criticism, because defending the country’s image and standards must come first.

The Chairlady’s remarks added to a growing chorus of public concern over the island’s appearance, particularly along heavily traveled routes, where garbage, abandoned vehicles, and neglected properties have increasingly become a source of frustration and embarrassment.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/wescot-williams-state-of-cleanliness-on-st-maarten-is-becoming-a-disgrace