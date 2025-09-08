Wescot-Williams to Chair International Gender Equality Conference in Ghana | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Chairlady of Parliament MP Sarah Wescot-Williams will represent Sint Maarten on the global stage later this year as she has been invited to chair the Third International Conference on Gender Equality, to be held in Accra, Ghana, from November 20–22, 2025.

Under the theme “Charting new frontiers to advance gender equality in developing economies 30 years post-Beijing Declaration”, the conference is set to convene more than 850 in-person delegates from 39 African countries and over 2,000 virtual participants, including policymakers, academics, development partners, private sector leaders, and gender advocates. MP Wescot-Williams will deliver both the opening and closing declarations and guide the proceedings of this major international event, underscoring Sint Maarten’s commitment to advancing the global gender equality agenda.

Her participation was formally approved by the Central Committee of Parliament, along with that of Parliament’s Secretary-General, Mr. Gerard Richardson. Travel will be subject to flight availability.

In addition to this role, MP Wescot-Williams will also represent Sint Maarten at two United Nations-linked engagements in New York next month. On September 22, she has been invited as a special guest speaker at the “First Ladies Becoming” High-Level Forum, commemorating the 2025 UN International Day of Peace. On September 23, she will attend a high-level luncheon launching a science-based solutions initiative for sustainable development, with particular focus on SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, and its connections with health, education, gender equality, and other cross-cutting goals.

MP Wescot-Williams expressed her gratitude for the trust placed in her to represent the country at these forums: “These international platforms are invaluable for Sint Maarten. They allow us to share our perspective while also learning from global partners. I am honored to take on this responsibility and look forward to contributing meaningfully to these important discussions.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/wescot-williams-to-chair-international-gender-equality-conference-in-ghana