WestJet aircraft assessment underway at PJIA: repairs could take 8–12 weeks | The Peoples Tribune

AIRPORT/ST.MAARTEN–Technical teams from WestJet, supported by Canadian and Dutch safety investigators, are on island conducting a detailed assessment of the aircraft involved in last week’s runway incident at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

Early indications suggest that temporary repairs could take an estimated 8 to 12 weeks, after which, and if possible, the aircraft can be prepared for a ferry flight back to its base for permanent repairs.

Preliminary findings indicate that the landing gear is beyond repair, while the right wing and flaps will likely require replacement. The full maintenance evaluation, however, remains ongoing, and officials caution that these assessments are not yet final. Both Canadian and Dutch safety teams are carrying out parallel investigations to determine the cause of the incident.

The damaged aircraft remains secured at PJIA under strict safety protocols, with close coordination between WestJet, PJIA, and local authorities to ensure compliance with international aviation standards.

On Saturday, September 7, a WestJet Boeing 737 arriving from Toronto experienced a runway excursion while landing at PJIA. Emergency response teams acted swiftly, deploying foam and assisting with a safe evacuation via emergency slides. All 185 passengers and crew disembarked safely, with no reported injuries.

The rapid, coordinated response of PJIA’s emergency crews, fire and rescue units, and airline staff was widely praised by passengers and international observers. The airport temporarily suspended operations to facilitate recovery efforts and safety inspections before reopening for regular flights.

Further updates will be shared as technical assessments and investigations continue.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/westjet-aircraft-assessment-underway-at-pjia-repairs-could-take-8-12-weeks