What St. Maarten gains by becoming an Associate Member of ParlAmericas | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Parliament of St. Maarten on Friday unanimously accepted, approved and ratified its admission as an associate member of ParlAmericas, further strengthening the country’s participation in regional parliamentary cooperation, democratic governance and inter-parliamentary dialogue across the Caribbean and the wider Americas.

St. Maarten’s unanimous acceptance as an associate member of ParlAmericas is more than a formal parliamentary decision. It gives the country a stronger seat at the regional table, especially on issues that affect small island communities across the Caribbean and the wider Americas.

One of the biggest benefits is access to knowledge. St. Maarten faces many of the same issues as other Caribbean and small island societies, including climate change, gender-based violence, digital safety, youth development, public accountability, open government, disaster preparedness and social policy. Through ParlAmericas, MPs can hear how other countries are handling these issues, what laws they are passing, what mistakes they have made and what solutions may be adapted to St. Maarten’s reality.

ParlAmericas is an international organization that brings together parliaments from North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. Through the organization, parliamentarians exchange ideas, discuss common challenges and learn from legislative practices in other countries. Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff will have more direct access to regional colleagues, experts, training sessions and discussions that can help improve the way Parliament serves the public.

The associate membership category was created specifically for self-governing territories that are not sovereign states, but have their own independent parliaments. This is important for St. Maarten because, while the country is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, it has its own Parliament and its own local responsibilities. The new category recognizes that countries like St. Maarten and Curaçao should still be able to participate meaningfully in regional parliamentary cooperation.

As an associate member, St. Maarten will be able to take part in ParlAmericas meetings, networks, programs and declarations. The Parliament will have a voice in those activities, although it will not have a vote in the governing bodies of ParlAmericas and cannot hold executive positions on the ParlAmericas Council or Board of Directors. In practical terms, this means St. Maarten can participate, contribute, learn and build partnerships, even if it does not have the same decision-making power as a full member state.

The membership also gives St. Maarten a better opportunity to raise its own concerns. Too often, small island territories are discussed in regional and international spaces without having a direct voice in the conversation. ParlAmericas gives St. Maarten’s Parliament another platform to speak about the challenges of small island governance, limited resources, climate vulnerability, constitutional status and the need for policies that reflect island realities.

The organization operates through several networks, including Open Parliament, Gender Equality, Climate and Security. These networks can help Parliament strengthen its own work. For example, the Open Parliament network focuses on how parliaments can better communicate with citizens, improve transparency and make people feel more connected to the democratic process. That is especially relevant in St. Maarten, where public trust, access to information and citizen engagement remain important concerns.

The Gender Equality network can support discussions on matters such as care policies, paternity leave, gender-based violence and digital violence, issues that MP Sjamira Roseburg noted she has already discussed with other parliamentarians through ParlAmericas. These types of exchanges can help turn regional conversations into practical ideas for local policy.

The Climate and Security network is also significant for St. Maarten. As a small island country vulnerable to hurricanes, coastal threats, environmental degradation and economic disruption, St. Maarten can benefit from regional discussions on climate resilience, disaster risk, food security and the protection of communities. These are not distant topics. They affect housing, infrastructure, tourism, insurance, public safety and the cost of living.

Another benefit is relationship-building. MP Ludmila DeWeever noted that ParlAmericas connects St. Maarten directly with parliamentary leaders from countries such as Barbados, Grenada, Trinidad and Guyana. That access matters because regional relationships can lead to cooperation, shared policy ideas and support when countries face similar challenges. For St. Maarten, which often has to work within the limitations of its size and constitutional structure, strong regional connections can help expand its influence.

In simple terms, becoming an associate member of ParlAmericas gives St. Maarten a larger platform, a stronger regional voice and more access to practical knowledge. It does not solve local problems automatically, but it gives Parliament another tool to improve how it works, how it learns from others and how it represents the people in regional and hemispheric conversations.

For the public, the significance is this: St. Maarten now has a new doorway into discussions that shape democracy, governance, climate policy, gender equality, transparency and citizen rights across the Americas. The benefit will depend on how seriously Parliament uses that doorway and how well it turns regional participation into local action.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/what-st-maarten-gains-by-becoming-an-associate-member-of-parlamericas