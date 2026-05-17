What was that earthquake alert? Here’s what you need to know | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Many residents across St. Maarten was surprised to receive a notification on their mobile phones on Saturday morning, moments before feeling tremors from an earthquake near Antigua and Barbuda.

The notification came from Google Play services and was labeled “Earthquake at 10:50 AM.” The message stated: “You may have felt shaking. Initial estimate M5.5 about 113.4 miles away. "

When opened, the notification led users to an Earthquake safety info page, which identified the source as the Android Earthquake Alerts System. The page also showed an estimated magnitude 5.5 earthquake, placed the event near Antigua and Barbuda, and provided safety guidance, including reminders to expect aftershocks, avoid damaged buildings, check gas lines, move to higher ground in coastal areas if necessary, and use caution when cleaning up.

The notification surprised many residents because it appeared either shortly before or around the same time the tremor was felt locally. Some initially questioned whether the message came from the Government of St. Maarten, local emergency services, or a mobile provider.

Based on the notification shown on residents’ phones, however, the alert was generated by the Android Earthquake Alerts System, not a locally issued government warning.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System is a Google-operated safety feature built into many Android devices through Google Play services. It uses sensors inside Android phones to help detect earthquake-like shaking. When many phones in an affected area detect similar movement, the system can estimate that an earthquake is taking place and send alerts to users in areas where shaking may be felt.

This explains why residents in St. Maarten could receive a notification even though the earthquake occurred closer to Antigua and Barbuda. The system was not predicting an earthquake long before it happened. It was detecting seismic activity already underway and providing a short warning or confirmation to users who may have felt the shaking.

The alert also should not be confused with a traditional cell broadcast emergency alert. Cell broadcast alerts are typically issued by governments or authorized emergency agencies through mobile network providers. Those alerts are often used for major public safety warnings, such as tsunami alerts, evacuation notices, extreme weather warnings or national emergencies.

The notification received by many St. Maarten residents was different. The screenshots clearly show Google Play services as the sender and identify the source as the Android Earthquake Alerts System. This means the alert came through Google’s Android safety system, not necessarily through a government-controlled cell broadcast system.

Residents also noted that the alert was not loud. That is consistent with a lower-level Android earthquake notification. Google’s system can issue different types of alerts depending on the expected level of shaking. For lighter shaking, users may receive a quieter alert that follows the phone’s normal notification settings. For stronger shaking, the system can issue a more urgent warning designed to get the user’s immediate attention.

For iPhone users, the process is different. iPhones do not use Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System. An iPhone user would generally receive a similar notification only if it came through an official government-supported warning system, an Apple-supported safety alert available in that region, or a separate earthquake app installed on the device.

The earthquake safety information displayed on Android phones also reminded users that aftershocks are common and that people may receive another alert if an aftershock is detected. The guidance included basic safety steps such as putting on shoes before moving around, checking for gas leaks, avoiding damaged structures, staying away from fallen objects and downed utility lines, and moving to higher ground after shaking stops if there is a tsunami concern in a coastal area.

For St. Maarten residents, the incident served as a first real experience with phone-based earthquake alerts and demonstrated how quickly mobile technology can notify people about seismic activity in the region.

The key point for the public is that the alert received on many Android phones was a built-in Google safety notification connected to the Android Earthquake Alerts System. It was not necessarily an official local alert from the Government of St. Maarten, but it remains an important reminder that residents should take earthquake notifications seriously and know what to do when shaking occurs.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/what-was-that-earthquake-alert-heres-what-you-need-to-know