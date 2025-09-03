Why I Am Against The Proposed Tourist Tax – by Ricardo Perez

Letter to the Editor

As a concerned industry professional, I wish to express my opposition to the proposed tourist tax.

Before introducing any new tax burden on visitors, government should first focus on fixing the inefficiencies in our existing tax collection system. Right now, thousands of foreign property owners on the island want to contribute by paying occupancy tax and, where applicable, profit tax. Yet the current system makes it nearly impossible for them to do so because they cannot easily obtain a CRIB number. This is a structural flaw that leaves millions of dollars uncollected every year.

Why impose a new tax on our loyal visitors when we are failing to capture revenue that is already due? Tourists are our main source of income, and their experience on the island should not be complicated by additional taxes that may discourage travel. Instead, we should modernize our tax system, streamline compliance for foreign property owners, and collect what is rightfully owed before considering new measures.

Let’s not gamble with our most important economic pillar. Tourism has carried St. Maarten through good times and bad, and we must protect its competitiveness at every opportunity.

Respectfully,

Ricardo Perez

Concerned Industry Professional