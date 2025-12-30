Whycations to Hushpitality, the travel trends taking over 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

NEW YORK–With just days left in 2025, many travelers are already daydreaming about the trips, experiences, and fresh starts the next 12 months could bring. Travel industry insiders, meanwhile, have been sizing up what 2026 may look like, and the list of emerging trends is long, quirky, and surprisingly specific.

From “Whycations” and “Hushpitality” to “Glowmads” and “Shelf discovery,” here are 10 travel trends expected to shape 2026.

Meaningful, place-driven luxury

Luxury travelers are going deeper, not farther, says Rob DelliBovi of RDB Hospitality Group, a collection of travel and hospitality-focused service companies.

“The post-pandemic ‘bucket list’ mindset is giving way to purposeful, experience-driven travel that prioritizes cultural immersion, authenticity, and a strong sense of place,” says DelliBovi. “We’re seeing increased demand for secondary cities and emerging regions that offer depth without crowds, destinations like Bologna or Mérida, where luxury is defined by intimacy, thoughtful design, and a genuine connection to local culture.”

As part of this shift, travelers increasingly want to feel embedded in a destination rather than insulated from it, DelliBovi adds. That preference is steering them toward properties that reflect local history, craftsmanship, and everyday rhythms.

Micro-cruising

Smaller-ship cruising is gaining ground as travelers trade mega-ship, multi-stop itineraries for more personal experiences. Susan Catto, head of Publishing, Canada for Travelzoo, points to growing interest in expedition and river cruising, partly because smaller ships can access ports that larger vessels cannot.

“This shift reflects a greater demand for cultural immersion, a recent survey by Travelzoo and MMGY Travel Intelligence found that ports of call were the top deciding factor for 75 to 77 percent of respondents across Germany, Canada, the U.S. and the UK,” says Catto. “Gourmet dining and onboard amenities still rank highly as markers of luxury, but a more intimate onboard experience and more remote or exclusive destinations are gaining ground with cruisers.”

Whycations

Classic Vacations’ first-ever Luxury Travel Trends Report points to growth in “Whycations,” trips driven by intention rather than checklists. The report describes travelers seeking immersive itineraries, longer stays, and quietly luxurious retreats that prioritize connection and meaning.

One expression of the trend is “Heritage” or “Roots Tourism,” as more travelers seek ancestral destinations to strengthen identity, often through multigenerational travel centered on shared stories and history.

DelliBovi expects this style of travel to accelerate in 2026. “Passive sightseeing is being replaced by hands-on, transformative experiences,” says DelliBovi. “Travelers are actively seeking opportunities to participate, whether that’s truffle hunting in Tuscany, onsen rituals in Japan, or conservation-led excursions in places like Belize or the Maldives.”

“At the same time, voluntourism and impact travel are rising, particularly among multigenerational travelers who want shared experiences with purpose,” adds DelliBovi.

Hushpitality

A quieter version of wellness travel is emerging as travelers prioritize calm, rest, and digital detachment. Classic Vacations’ Luxury Travel Trends Report describes growing interest in “low-stimulus escapes,” which it labels “Hushpitality,” getaways built around peace, nature, and mental restoration. Related ideas include “Dead Zoning” (device-free breaks) and “Blue-Mind” ocean escapes.

“Whether for a few days or a full retreat, travelers are prioritizing restorative moments that help them return home reset and recharged,” says the Luxury Travel Trends report.

Jay Wardle, president of Adara, also expects a rise in “recovery trips” in 2026, based on what he describes as billions of signals drawn from Adara’s 250-plus data partners.

“In an era of political turmoil, news cycles that blend into the next, social media toxicity, tightening wallets, rising temperatures that make everyone constantly feel on edge, many people are seeking to prioritize calm in their personal life and well-being, with travel as no exception,” says Wardle.

“This is where more restorative or recharging trips focused on rest, nature and even what many are dubbing a digital detox are giving way to the next big relaxation trend,” Wardle continues. “Think more getaways designed around slow, gentle and relaxed pacing that aim to soothe the mind as much as the soul.”

Glowmads

Beauty is increasingly shaping travel decisions for Gen Z, and that influence is expected to grow in 2026. Lourdes Losada, director of Americas for Skyscanner, says Gen Z travelers are far more likely than Baby Boomers to prioritize beauty-focused activities abroad.

“Forty percent [of Gen Z travelers] plan to seek out beauty treatments or skincare stores while traveling next year, and TikTok is driving inspiration, with beauty content acting as a catalyst for their travel plans,” says Losada.

Catch flights and feelings

Alongside beauty-led planning, Gen Z is also leaning into travel as a way to meet people outside their usual dating pools. Losada says 74 percent report turning to new cities and destinations to connect with others beyond their local circles, and one third say they feel more open to meeting people while traveling and freer to be themselves in new environments.

Shelf discovery

Supermarket tourism is rising as travelers increasingly treat everyday errands abroad as cultural exploration. Losada says travelers want to find foods they cannot get at home and sample unique flavors from international brands, noting TikTok-fueled interest in Japan’s convenience stores, including 7-Eleven stops to try popular items like egg salad sandwiches.

Rail revival

Overland travel, including trains, continues to gain momentum, partly driven by interest in reducing carbon footprints. Katy Rockett, regional director of North America for Explore Worldwide, expects more travelers to choose rail journeys over short-haul flights in 2026.

“We’re seeing phenomenal growth in rail-based adventures, which is a clear reflection of the wider trend towards more sustainable and experiential forms of travel,” says Rockett. “Travelers want to slow down and take in more of the journey itself, and rail provides that sense of adventure and connection to the landscape that flights can’t offer.”

Explore Worldwide bookings for rail journeys have surged 25 percent year-over-year, and future rail bookings are up 41 percent compared with 2024. Among the fastest-growing trips are Simply Japan (up 42 percent year-over-year), India’s Kolkata to Amritsar journey (up 21 percent), and Venice to Rome by Rail plus Sorrento and the Amalfi Coast (up 22 percent).

Umbraphilia and astrotourism

Astrotourism is expected to expand further in 2026, with Rockett highlighting growing interest in “umbraphiles,” or eclipse chasers. That interest is expected to sharpen as a total solar eclipse arcs mainland Europe for the first time in nearly 30 years.

“Combining cosmic spectacle with cultural discovery, eclipse travel continues to capture the imagination of travelers seeking once-in-a-lifetime experiences that put life, quite literally, in perspective,” says Rockett.

Explore reports strong international interest in five tailor-made eclipse adventures to vantage points in Spain, Iceland, and Greenland. About 75 percent of bookings for Spain’s eclipse tours come from UK travelers, while half of the company’s Iceland eclipse departures are made up of U.S. travelers. “Explore’s eclipse tours have proven to be incredibly popular this year,” adds Rockett. “The first set for 2026 tours went on sale in May of this year, and sold out by mid-July, showing a clear indication of how popular these experiences are.”

Sonic sanctuaries

Sensorial travel is also evolving into what Black Tomato co-founder Tom Marchant calls “sonic sanctuaries,” trips shaped by intentional listening, where sound becomes the guide.

“The call to prayer rising over Istanbul at dawn, monks chanting in Bhutan, quiet alms rounds in Laos, a nocturnal jungle trek in Borneo guided by the sound of wildlife, or trekking a Costa Rican jungle so dense you can hear the Pacific long before you see it,” explains Marchant.

Marchant says travelers are increasingly using soundwalks, “sound diaries,” and projects like Cities and Memory, a global sound map featuring thousands of field recordings, to let their ears guide them. He adds that the trend is not only poetic, it can also be protective, citing research linking natural soundscapes to higher satisfaction and more pro-environmental attitudes.

Source: Mia Taylor for Travelpulse

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/whycations-to-hushpitality-the-travel-trends-taking-over-2026