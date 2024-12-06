WIB announces alternative venue for mass distribution of Bankomatiko+ Cards

PHILIPSBURG – The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) announced: “To accommodate the large turnout, WIB is pleased to announce an alternative venue and extended period for the mass distribution of new Bankomatiko+ cards expiring between 2024 and 2027”.

“Our initial Saturday mass distribution events were met with great turnout, as hundreds of

clients joined us. The ongoing daily distribution of cards, which began earlier this year, has

highlighted the need for a larger, more accessible space to provide a smoother and more

comfortable experience for everyone. In response to the high demand, WIB has secured an

alternative location with additional space and staff to ensure efficient service”.

“The mass distribution period will now extend from December 9th through December 20th,

2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., at the University of St. Martin (classrooms 103 & 104)”.

“We encourage all clients to collect their new Bankomatiko+ cards during this period to ensure uninterrupted access to their accounts after December 31st, 2024.

WIB is dedicated to making this transition as seamless as possible and greatly appreciates

your cooperation and understanding”.

“We look forward to serving you at the new distribution location at the University of St. Martin and thank you for your continued trust in WIB”

Source: WIB Press Release