WIB asks for customer understanding as bank undergoes restructuring for improved service

PHILIPSBURG – Over the past year, WIB has been undertaking some major changes in its systems and services with the aim to realize an improve customer experience. The Bank felt it important to commence an information sharing publicity drive to fully inform clients of the changes and the benefits.

Over the past months, WIB has upgraded its online banking platforms, eliminated checks, set up financial aid recipients on ATMs, signed on to Instant payments, introduced a new Mastercard debit Bankomatiko plus card, introduced a new Pensioners account & student account product. Within short, WIB will also introduce a digital onboarding platform as well as a queue management system. The Bank will also completely revamp its commercial deposit processing service.

As part of a comprehensive restructuring plan, WIB has now also set up a Non-branch channels division with the aim to fully focus on optimizing its ATM, POS terminals and online banking platforms for improved customer convenience and experience.

In explaining the changes, WIB’s Country Head Daisy Carolus stated that “with the changes being realized in the non-branch channel services (ATMs, POS terminals & Online banking), the bank encourages customers to perform their banking activities at their convenience 24/7 using the non-branch channel services. To avoid standing in lines to make large deposits our Commercial customers can make use of our 24/7 night depository boxes. We had already seen significant reduction in lobby traffic for cash transactions where in most cases, the teller lines were long only during the middle and end of month. However, customer services lines tend to be very long. Consequently, as part of its bank-wide restructuring, WIB has relocated staff and combine both customer service and teller functions.

The concept of combined function banking officer is a model that is being introduced across the MCB Group and is standard bank operating practice around the world.

With the introduction of anything new, all users have to get familiar and accustomed to the changes. In this case, this is no exception as both staff who were doing customer service have been trained in teller service transactions, while staff performing teller services have been trained in now offering customer service assistance. Understandably, these growing pains can cause some frustration for clients as service has slowed and lines are longer than usual. WIB extends its sincere apologies to clients who have been inconvenienced during this period. The Bank is convinced that the present inconvenience will be short-lived and clients will soon see the benefits of all the changes that are being implemented in the best interest of the clients as well as the Bank.

Source: Press Release