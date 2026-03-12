WIB Supports Freegan Food with US$10,000 Donation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) has stepped forward in support of the Freegan Food Foundation, contributing US$10,000 to help sustain the important work the organization carries out for families across St. Maarten.

Through its Freegan Food Market, meal programs, thrift store, and family coaching initiatives, the foundation provides consistent support to hundreds of households each month. For many families, Freegan represents more than food assistance. It offers encouragement, stability, and the reassurance that they are not facing difficult times alone.

WIB’s contribution reflects the bank’s commitment to strengthening the well-being of the communities it serves. Supporting organizations that care for vulnerable members of society remains an important part of the bank’s Environmental, Social and Governance focus, particularly in areas such as food security, responsible consumption, and building resilient communities.

The support comes at a critical time for the Freegan Food Foundation. Earlier this year, the organization announced that it must vacate its current headquarters by July after receiving notice that its lease will not be renewed. The facility currently houses all of Freegan’s core services, including weekly food support for more than 150 families, the Freegan Meals program, the organization’s thrift store, and family coaching programs designed to help households regain stability.

This challenge follows another setback in late 2025, when the foundation lost a long-standing sponsor due to rising operational costs. The loss created additional strain on the organization’s ability to maintain the programs that so many families depend on.

Mrs. Daisy Tyrol-Carolus, Country Manager of WIB, noted that supporting organizations like Freegan is ultimately about standing together as a community.

“Freegan has been a steady and dependable support system for many families across our island since 2018,” she said. “As they navigate these unexpected challenges, we encourage the wider business community and caring individuals to come together and help ensure that Freegan can continue the invaluable work it does every day. When we support Freegan, we support the well-being, dignity, and resilience of our people.”

Representatives of the Freegan Food Foundation expressed deep appreciation for the support and the message it sends to the wider community.

“There are moments in this work where the road feels long: navigating a different location, and carrying the weight of losing a major sponsor last year. But then something like this happens,” the organization shared. “WIB Bank’s generosity reminds us that we are not alone. It tells us that the business community sees us, believes in what we do, and wants to be part of it. That means more to us than we can express. It does not just help the foundation financially; it gives us the heart to keep going.”

While WIB is proud to contribute, the bank hopes the moment will inspire others to lend their support as well. Community organizations like Freegan thrive when businesses, individuals, and partners work together with a shared purpose.

Every act of support helps ensure that families across St. Maarten continue to have access to the resources, encouragement, and opportunities they need to move forward.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/wib-supports-freegan-food-with-us-10-000-donation