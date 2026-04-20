WICSU-PSU wants psychological support for first responders and essential workers | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY– The Windward Islands Civil Servants Union and Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) is once again calling on Government to urgently establish a structured system of professional psychological care for frontline and essential workers, particularly first responders who are routinely exposed to traumatic incidents in the course of their duties.

According to the Union, this issue has already been raised in prior discussions with Government, which indicated that the matter had its attention. WICSU-PSU, however, stressed that the increasing frequency of traumatic incidents makes it clear that professional psychological support can no longer be delayed.

The Union emphasized that what is needed is not limited to internal debriefings following difficult incidents, but rather a formal and accessible support system that gives essential workers direct access to qualified mental health professionals. Such a system, WICSU-PSU noted, is critical to addressing trauma, chronic stress, anxiety, emotional fatigue, and the long-term psychological effects associated with emergency response work.

WICSU-PSU further stated that the mental well-being of frontline workers will remain a major issue in its ongoing negotiations with Government and should be treated as a priority rather than an afterthought.

The Union said the urgency of this need was underscored on Sunday, April 19, 2026, when St. Maarten experienced three fatal traffic accidents in a single day, requiring the response of the Fire Department, Ambulance services, and Police.

In a small community such as St. Maarten, the emotional impact on first responders is often even more severe, as those responding may personally know the victims, their relatives, or the circumstances surrounding the incidents. WICSU-PSU said this reality adds another layer of psychological strain to already demanding work.

The Union also used the opportunity to appeal to all motorists and road users to act responsibly, particularly during the Carnival season. Drivers were urged to remain focused behind the wheel, avoid texting while driving, and never drink and drive. Persons attending Carnival events were encouraged to make responsible choices, including using designated drivers to help prevent further tragedy on the roads.

WICSU-PSU also made a direct appeal to the island’s bikers, noting with concern the growing number of young men being lost in traffic accidents, often leaving behind children and families to bear the consequences of these preventable deaths.

The Union extended condolences to all families affected by the recent tragedies and reaffirmed its appreciation for the continued service of frontline and essential workers across St. Maarten.

WICSU-PSU said it remains committed to advocating for the resources and support these workers need and deserve, including immediate access to professional psychological care.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/wicsu-psu-wants-psychological-support-for-first-responders-and-essential-workers