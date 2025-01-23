Winair celebrates record passenger numbers to St. Barths

SIMPSON BAY – Winair is delighted to announce a record-breaking year for passenger traffic between St.Maarten (SXM) and St. Barthélemy (SBH). In December 2024, Winair transported an unprecedented number of approximately 12,000 passengers, demonstrating strong demand for travel to this exclusive island destination.

Furthermore, 2024 as a whole saw a remarkable achievement with approximately

95,000 passengers carried by Winair to and from SBH. This significant milestone

underscores Winair’s commitment to connecting customers to the renowned beauty and luxury of St. Barthélemy. With up to 150 weekly flights, Winair reaffirmed its leadership

role, ensuring seamless travel experiences for both leisure and business customers.

"We are incredibly proud of these record-breaking numbers," said Manuel Esu,

Commercial Director of Winair. “This achievement reflects the strong demand for travel to St. Barthélemy and highlights Winair’s role in supporting the island’s vibrant tourism and trade sectors. We are committed to continuing to provide reliable and efficient air service, connecting customers to this exceptional destination and contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of St. Barthélemy”.

Notably, these record-breaking numbers are particularly exceptional considering the

unique challenges of air travel to St. Barthélemy. The island's short runway and

challenging terrain necessitate specialized aircraft and highly skilled pilots. Winair's fleet of Twin Otter aircraft, with a capacity of 16 passengers, is uniquely suited for this

demanding operation. Moreover, Winair pilots undergo rigorous recurrent training to

maintain the highest level of proficiency for landings and takeoffs from SBH’s

challenging airport.

Source: Press Release