WINAIR enhances Connectivity and Accessibility between St. Maarten, Saba and Statia

Simpson Bay, Sint Maarten – WINAIR is happy to announce an expansion of its flight services between St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius.

From January 15th, passengers will enjoy increased frequency between St. Maarten and Saba, as well as St Eustatius. The addition of a mid-morning flight to both Saba and Statia, along with an early evening flight to St Eustatius, marks WINAIR’s dedication to enhancing accessibility and convenience for travelers between these islands.

Furthermore, commencing April 1st, an additional late afternoon flight will be introduced for Saba. With this schedule WINAIR will be offering four daily flights, solidifying the vital connection between St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius. Moreover, this expansion will also enable direct connectivity between Saba and St. Eustatius, promising enhanced travel options and flexibility for passengers.

These enhancements align with WINAIR’s core values of fostering more convenient travel experiences while prioritizing customer satisfaction. The airline remains steadfast in its mission to provide safe, reliable, and efficient air travel, continuously striving to exceed passenger expectations.

For booking inquiries and additional information, visit www.winair.sx.

Source: Winair Press Release