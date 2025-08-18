WINAIR Expands Fleet to 9 Aircraft, Strengthening Regional Connectivity

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – WINAIR has announced that its fleet has grown to nine aircraft, underscoring the airline’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity across the Caribbean. With this expansion, WINAIR continues to operate the largest intra-Caribbean network, serving 17 destinations with more than 30 routes.

The airline highlighted that the increased capacity allows it to better serve passengers and maintain reliability, particularly during the busy summer and hurricane season.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we also remain vigilant during the hurricane season,” the company shared in a recent update. “The safety of our passengers, crew, and communities is always our highest priority. We are grateful to be in a strong position and will continue to do everything possible to keep our operations reliable and our region connected.”

Founded in 1961, WINAIR has long played a crucial role in linking smaller Caribbean islands with larger hubs, supporting tourism, commerce, and essential travel. The airline’s expanded fleet comes at a time when demand for regional air travel remains strong, and connectivity is vital for both residents and visitors.

WINAIR expressed appreciation to its passengers and partners for their continued trust, closing its message with: “Stay safe, and thank you for flying with WINAIR”.