WINAIR expands its fleet with third ATR42-500 plane

AIRPORT – WINAIR announces arrival of its third ATR42-500 plane, further demonstrating their dedication to customer satisfaction and commitment to innovation.
On their Facebook page, they further state: “With a focus on continuously improving and expanding services, Winair is ready to take your travel experience to new heights!
To celebrate, Winair is launching special introductory fares starting at just $89* for a limited time! Book your flight between November 15 and December 15, 2024, and take advantage of this incredible offer. Don’t miss out—visit www.winair.sx to secure your spot today!
(*Terms and conditions apply.)”
Source: Winair FB page
