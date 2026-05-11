Winair partnership with Contour expands regional Cconnections through St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–According to online news outlets, Winair has entered into a new interline partnership with U.S.-based Contour Airlines, a move that is expected to make it easier for passengers to travel between the United States, St. Maarten and several regional destinations across the northeastern Caribbean.

Under the agreement, travelers flying with Contour Airlines will be able to book connections onto Winair-operated flights through Princess Juliana International Airport. The arrangement is intended to create smoother travel options for passengers heading to smaller Caribbean destinations that often require regional connections, including islands such as Saba, St. Eustatius, Tortola, Dominica, Nevis and St. Barth.

The partnership also improves connection opportunities to San Juan, Puerto Rico, by linking Winair’s regional network with Contour’s booking options. Interline agreements generally allow passengers to make fewer separate bookings, while also improving baggage handling and transfer coordination between airlines.

For St. Maarten, the agreement strengthens Princess Juliana International Airport’s role as a regional hub. As more travelers use St. Maarten as a connection point, Winair continues to build partnerships that extend access beyond the island to neighboring destinations.

Winair CEO Hans van de Velde said the partnership is another step in expanding the airline’s network reach and making it easier for travelers to connect through St. Maarten to other destinations in the region. Contour Airlines President Ben Munson also welcomed the partnership, saying Contour passengers will now have access to Winair’s network beyond St. Maarten.

The agreement comes as regional connectivity remains a major issue across the Caribbean, particularly for smaller islands that depend on inter-island links and connecting traffic from larger gateways. Contour recently added service to Princess Juliana International Airport, giving the airline a growing presence in the Caribbean market.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/winair-partnership-with-contour-expands-regional-cconnections-through-st-maarten