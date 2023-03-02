Winair prepares for deployment of own ATR’s | BES REPORTER

PHILIPSBURG- St. Maarten based carrier Winair is gearing up for the deployment of their two ATR aircraft which will soon be joining their Twin Otter fleet.

Winair for some years now has been wet leasing the bigger ATR aircraft from Guadeloupe-based Air Antilles. Some time back however it was decided that Winair would acquire their own leased ATR’s. The first plane is already undergoing maintenance in Colombia, and should also be painted in a Winair livery.