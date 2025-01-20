Winair to Launch Airlift to Montserrat for upcoming months

Simpson Bay, St. Maarten – January 18, 2025 – Winair is pleased to announce the start of flights to Montserrat in support of the upcoming St. Patrick’s Festival.

Recognizing the anticipated surge in travel demand during this festive period, Winair will operate flights to and from Montserrat throughout February and March 2025. This enhanced service will ensure seamless travel for visitors and residents alike during the St. Patrick’s Festival, which will be celebrated from March 8th to 17th, 2025.

Starting February 11, 2025 Winair will have flights between St. Maarten, Antigua and Montserrat every Tuesday and Friday. And starting March 4, 2025 it will increase to multiple daily flights until March 26, 2025.

Premier Reuben T. Meade, who oversees access to the island, acknowledged the anticipated increase in visitors and emphasized the government’s proactive efforts to secure additional air services.

“We recognize the growing demand for travel to and from Montserrat during the upcoming St. Patrick’s celebrations,” stated Premier Meade. “To address this, we have proactively engaged Winair, which has a strong track record of service to Montserrat, to help facilitate the movement of people and goods into and out of the island.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with the Government of Montserrat to provide increased airlift during this important time,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO. “Winair is committed to serving the needs of our communities throughout the Caribbean, and we are proud to support the vibrant cultural heritage of Montserrat during its annual St. Patrick’s Festival.”

Flights will be operated by Winair’s reliable Twin Otter aircraft, from Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten and V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua. Customers can book their flights through the website winair.sx or their favorite travel agent.

Further discussions between Winair and Montserrat Authorities are taking place to continue the cooperation by establishing a more structured flight schedule to Montserrat beyond March 2024, in order to further enhance connectivity between the islands throughout the year.



About WINAIR:

Windward Islands Airways International (WINAIR) N.V. is a leading airline serving the Windward Islands of the Caribbean. Established in 1961, WINAIR has been connecting the region with safe, reliable, and efficient air transportation services. With a focus on customer satisfaction, WINAIR is dedicated to providing a seamless travel experience while contributing to the economic growth and connectivity of the Caribbean islands. Winair is growing their fleet, and expects to open several new routes during this year.



Source: Press Release