Winair & WCS unveil new cargo partnership to strengthen trade across the Caribbean | The Peoples Tribune

AIRPORT–In a major leap forward for Caribbean logistics, Winair, the region’s premier inter-island carrier, has joined forces with global airfreight leader World Cargo Solutions (WCS) to launch a powerful and strategic new cargo partnership, according toCargo Airport and Airline Services.

CAAS reported on Tuesday that under the agreement, WCS will manage all aspects of the cargo business for Winair’s fleet, unlocking faster, more efficient trade routes across the Caribbean, and far beyond.

Effective September 1st, WCS rolled out Total Cargo Management (TCM) services across Winair’s expansive and niche island network, bringing streamlined cargo access to businesses, communities, and individual shippers.

The new collaboration will help drive regional growth, fuel intra-island commerce, and connect local markets directly to the U.S., Europe, South America, Asia, and the Middle East.

Zul (Muhammad Zulkarnain), chairman of WCS said: “This is about more than cargo, it’s about economic momentum for the Caribbean.

“With Winair’s trusted regional presence and WCS’s global reach, we’re creating a seamless supply chain that gives Caribbean businesses a direct gateway to the world.

“Winair is an historically significant airline in the region, and we are excited and honored to partner with them.”

From time-sensitive medical shipments to high-demand hospitality goods, the new system is designed to serve the core industries that power the region—tourism, healthcare, eCommerce, and beyond.

Daily cargo service via Winair’s aircraft will now be supported by WCS’s broader global fleet of over 400 aircraft, ensuring reliable movement of goods within the islands and internationally.

Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair said: “This is a transformational step for Winair and the communities we serve.

“By expanding our cargo services with WCS, we’re not only improving trade, we’re helping our islands thrive.”

Cargo operations under the new agreement are set to begin in mid August, with full support for regional logistics, cargo booking, and customer onboarding.

caption: Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair and Muhammad Zulkarnain, Chairman of WCS (photo Cargo Airport and Airline Services)

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/winair-wcs-unveil-new-cargo-partnership-to-strengthen-trade-across-the-caribbean